Sudan: UN Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher - 'Darfur Is a Theatre of Horror and El Fasher a Crime Scene'

New York / El Fasher — Darfur is "a truly horrific scene and the epicentre of human suffering in the world," while the North Darfur capital El Fasher as a "crime scene," UN Under-Secretary-General Tom Fletcher has asserted in a statement on Monday, based on survivor testimonies.

At a press conference on Monday, Fletcher highlighted that the crisis in Darfur disproportionately affects children, who represent one in five of those killed in El Fasher. Describing the plight of children fleeing El Fasher, he added, "I met many children who carried their younger siblings to safety, and strangers who picked up babies from the streets after their parents were killed."

They killed her husband right in front of her eyes

The UN official recounted the story of a woman he met at a UN-supported clinic who witnessed her husband and neighbours being killed in El Fasher. She fled to Tawila with her neighbours' malnourished child. He added, "On the way, carrying the child, her leg was broken by men at a checkpoint. I think you can fill in the rest of the story. It's a horrific one."

Sexual violence is rampant like an epidemic

Fletcher confirmed that there are countless stories like this in the context of sexual violence, which he described as widespread. He added, "Our healthcare partners report that up to 250 people arrive daily with gunshot wounds and injuries resulting from torture."

Aid and protection for survivors

Fletcher said that the last thing Sudan needs now is "more guns and bullets," adding that the country needs assistance and protection for survivors. He called for accountability for those who fire weapons and those who give the orders. He added that those who supply weapons should take a hard look at themselves and act responsibly.