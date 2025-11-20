South Africa: Writing Exams in Leaking Classrooms With No Electricity

The education department says it will appoint a contractor to renovate H S Phillips Secondary in Limpopo in April 2027

Learners at H S Phillips Secondary School in Shirley, Limpopo, are writing their year end exams in classrooms with leaking roofs and broken doors, and in darkness.

The school, 30km from Louis Trichardt in Shirley, was built in 1932 by missionaries, and originally had two blocks. One block, with five classrooms, was destroyed by heavy winds in 2021. The remaining block of six classrooms is crumbling.

Last year, we reported that lessons were taking place under trees, while the school awaited the Limpopo education department to build new classrooms.

In August 2024, the department said the school was on its priority list. But more than a year later nothing has changed.

When we returned this week, three classrooms had no doors. Learners say five mobile classrooms provided by the department in 2021, where 38 matrics are sitting exams, are too hot in summer and too cold in winter.

The department anticipates appointing a contractor to do renovations at the school from 1 April 2027.

"We do not know what will happen during lessons or exams. We fear that heavy rain and winds could destroy the remaining block and injure many learners," said grade 10 learner Vutshila Xidzinga.

She said many learners have to attend the school as parents cannot afford transport to other public schools. "The windows are broken and the roof leaks. Recently, electricity cables were stolen, and we are learning in the dark. We are afraid the roof might collapse," she said.

The school kitchen is in a shack. There are 13 dilapidated Enviro Loo toilets, all without doors. Water is supplied from tanks.

Members of the school governing body told GroundUp that they had sent several letters to the education department in Polokwane but only received verbal promises. Chairperson Clematina Maphahla said, "We are appealing for donations from businesspeople to buy doors. We will also approach the chief and the local circuit manager for assistance," she said.

She said the poor condition of the school contributed to the low enrolment rate.

Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa said the project was allocated to the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure for implementation. Public Works has advertised for contractors.

"The school is part of the current approved projects. It is funded for the current financial year for repairs and new infrastructure," he said.

This story is published in association with the Limpopo Mirror.