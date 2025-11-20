Rwanda Maintains 131st Spot in FIFA Rankings

Rwanda's Amavubi maintained the 131st position in the latest FIFA Men's World Ranking released on Wednesday, November 19.

There was no change in the position that the country obtained during the previous ranking released in October.

Adel Amrouche's team stays stuck in the place which has dropped more than twice down from the country's highest ranking (64th) ever recorded in March 2015 under English coach Stephen Constantine.

Morocco (11th) still leads Africa in the latest rankings, followed by Senegal (19th).

Republic of Congo climbed four places and currently sit the 56th place, courtesy of their most recent performance in the African World Cup 2025 playoffs which saw them eliminated Cameroon and Nigeria in the space of four days to qualify for the intercontinental World Cup qualifiers playoffs in March 2026.

In CECAFA regional, Uganda still leads the table sitting in the 85th place, a drop of three spots from 82nd in the previous rankings.

Spain continue to lead the world rankings, with world champions Argentina and France close behind in second and third respectively.

England keep fourth place while Brazil (5th, up 2) have risen two places at the expense of Portugal (6th, down 1) and the Netherlands (7th, down 1), while Italy (12th, down 3) have slipped out of the top 10. They fell three spots after a 4-1 home defeat by Norway, whose victory means that they are one of the 42 outfits guaranteed to grace the global showpiece in 2026.

Capitalising on the Azzurri's stumble, Croatia (10th, up 1) are back in the top 10 while Nigeria (38th, up 3), Tunisia (40th, up 3) and, in particular, Uzbekistan (50th, up 5) enjoy impressive climbs. The latter has made waves by reclaiming their place amongst the 50 leading nations after a nine-year hiatus - the last time they achieved the feat was in October 2016.

