Somalia: Speaker of Somalia's Lower House Meets Kenyan Counterpart

19 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Nairobi, Kenya — Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), Speaker of the House of the People of Somalia, met with his Kenyan counterpart Moses M. Wetang'ula in Nairobi on Tuesday to discuss regional parliamentary cooperation.

Wetang'ula congratulated Sheikh Aden on his role as chair of the East African Legislative Assembly Speakers' Forum, Somalia's representation in the assembly, and the country's active participation in the regional bloc.

Sheikh Aden expressed condolences over the passing of former Kenyan Prime Minister Raila Odinga and invited his counterpart to the East African Legislative Assembly Speakers' Forum, which Somalia will host in May 2026.

The meeting focused on:

  • Establishing a parliamentary friendship committee between the two countries
  • Exchanging parliamentary expertise
  • Strengthening overall cooperation between the two legislatures

Also attending were Somalia's House Secretary General, Abdirahman Mohamed Abdulle (Jaabiri), Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle, and Director General of the Ministry of Labour and Social Affairs, Yusuf Hassan.

