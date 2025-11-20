Somalia and Kenya Deepen Cooperation On Urban Development and Infrastructure

Nairobi, November 19, 2025 — Somalia's Minister of Public Works, Reconstruction and Housing, Dr. Elmi Mahamoud Nur, held high-level talks in Nairobi on Wednesday with Kenya's Cabinet Secretary for Lands, Public Works, Housing and Urban Planning, Hon. Alice Wahome (EGH), as part of an official working visit aimed at strengthening bilateral cooperation.

The meeting, attended by Somalia's Ambassador to Kenya, Jibril Ibrahim Abdulle, focused on expanding technical collaboration between the two ministries, with an emphasis on urban development, affordable housing and infrastructure planning.

According to officials, the two sides discussed boosting joint training programmes and the exchange of expertise on urbanisation, land management and infrastructure development.

They also explored ways to accelerate ongoing development projects linking the two neighbouring countries, particularly cross-border corridors meant to ease trade and movement.

The ministers further examined plans to implement resilient and affordable housing schemes -- a priority for both governments as they work to modernise rapidly growing urban centres.

The talks concluded in a "positive and cooperative atmosphere," officials said, with both sides agreeing to broaden and deepen development-focused cooperation.

The renewed momentum is expected to reinforce existing agreements between Somalia and Kenya and advance long-term regional integration efforts.