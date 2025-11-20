Somalia: Puntland Unveils 2026 Budget Amid Sharp Drop in International Funding

19 November 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Garowe — Puntland's Ministry of Finance on Tuesday presented the region's 2026 budget, highlighting a significant decline in international projects and overall government funding.

Ahmed Jama Jowle, Director General of the Ministry of Finance, said domestic revenue had risen by 16% this year, marking the largest growth within the budget. However, the figures show international-funded projects are set to fall by 32% compared with last year.

The 2026 budget is estimated at $315.8 million, down from $466.8 million in 2025, representing an overall decrease of approximately 32.3%.

According to the 2026 plan, 57% of international projects are reduced compared to 2025 allocations.

The reduction is expected to impact public services such as health, education, water, and infrastructure, as international support has traditionally played a critical role in financing these sectors.

Puntland authorities attributed the decline in international projects to a broader reduction in foreign aid, which has forced many organizations to either halt or scale back programs in the region.

