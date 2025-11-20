Somalia: Special Forces Rescue 30 in Targeted Operation in Lower Shabelle Region

Mogadishu — Somali special forces carried out a planned operation on Monday in Buula Madiina, a town in Afgooye district, Lower Shabelle, rescuing 30 people, including two women, held by armed groups.

During the operation, troops also dismantled an illegal detention facility and a makeshift court that had been used to intimidate and punish civilians, officials said.

"The operation is part of ongoing efforts to secure the area and protect civilians," a military spokesperson said, emphasizing the army's commitment to restoring order and stability across the country.

The mission comes amid continued security challenges in southern Somalia, where government forces regularly conduct targeted operations to safeguard communities.