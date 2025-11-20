Kenya: National Hospitals Receive 8 WHO Ambulances to Aid Maternal Health

Nairobi — Kenya's national referral hospitals have received eight fully equipped emergency ambulances from the World Health Organization (WHO) to aid the country's emergency response and maternal health systems.

The ambulances--part of a broader 14-unit consignment handed over to President William Ruto at State House Nairobi on Wednesday--will strengthen ambulance coverage for the 999 emergency system and expand rapid-response capacity at top-tier health facilities.

The national hospitals benefiting from the advanced life-support units are Kenyatta National Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Kenyatta University Teaching, Research and Referral Hospital, Mathare National Teaching Hospital, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital, Mwai Kibaki Referral Hospital, and the National Spinal Injury Hospital.

The remaining six ambulances were allocated to Elgeyo-Marakwet, Samburu, Marsabit, Tana River and Siaya, which are listed as counties with high maternal and child mortality rates.

President Ruto commended the long-standing partnership between Kenya and the WHO, saying it had transformed the country's ability to predict, prevent and respond to health threats.

"Kenya and WHO have stood together through outbreaks, pandemics and recoveries," he said.

"Our shared capabilities in early-warning systems, strategic reserves and digital platforms have ensured faster recoveries and fewer lives lost."

Tackling deaths

He said the ambulances, 223 oxygen cylinders, and thousands of emergency and infection-prevention supplies would be integrated into the national referral network to serve underserved regions.

"The true value of this investment will be measured not in numbers, but in mothers saved, babies supported and communities strengthened," he noted.

Ruto said Kenya's maternal and newborn mortality rates remain "unacceptably high," underscoring the urgency of the reforms.

"Three hundred maternal and child mortalities for every 100,000 births is too high. All efforts must be dedicated to bringing this down to 70," he said.

Deeper collaboration

The President called for deeper collaboration between the National Government, counties and partners, and urged the WHO Africa Regional Office to expedite the operationalisation of its Regional Emergencies and Logistics Hub in Kenya.

WHO Regional Director for Africa Mohamed Yakub Janabi said the consignment includes 205 medical oxygen cylinders and nearly 3,000 emergency and infection-prevention supplies.

Other supplies are 6.5 million Praziquantel and Mebendazole tablets for mass treatment of schistosomiasis and soil-transmitted worms in 15 counties and a comprehensive reproductive and maternal health package containing 952 items for improving post-abortion and emergency obstetric care

He said the investment will strengthen outbreak readiness, critical care and infection prevention, while ensuring "safe patient care that treats every woman and every patient with dignity."

Ruto also highlighted ongoing milestones under the Universal Health Coverage agenda, including recruitment of 107,000 Community Health Promoters and settlement of Sh3.5 billion owed to doctors.

He also cited improved terms for other health workers, rollout of an Integrated Health Management Information System and registration of 27 million Kenyans under the Social Health Authority.

"These reforms are already reshaping the foundations of our health system," Ruto said. "Partnership is our greatest advantage, and together we must scale up what works faster."