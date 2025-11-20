Zimbabwe: New Plant Positions Zimbabwe As Regional Leader in Tobacco Processing

Cut Rag Processors has completed a landmark multi-million-dollar expansion that positions the Harare-based company as Africa's largest tobacco processing operation--an investment expected to accelerate Zimbabwe's shift toward value addition.

Commissioned by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, the new facility can process up to 12 000 cigarettes per minute, significantly boosting the country's capacity to manufacture finished tobacco products locally.

The milestone comes after Zimbabwe recorded an unprecedented 355 million kilograms of tobacco in 2025, worth US$1.2 billion, reinforcing its global ranking among top producers.

Mnangagwa said the expansion signals rising investor confidence and aligns with the government's industrialisation agenda.

"This reflects the ongoing resurgence of Zimbabwean industry and the success of reforms aimed at improving the investment climate," he said.

He emphasised that reducing raw tobacco exports and prioritising processing is key to capturing more value domestically.

"For decades, profits have gone to foreign manufacturers. Facilities like this ensure Zimbabwe begins exporting finished goods," he said.

Cut Rag Processors general manager Lesley Malunga said the upgraded plant represents a turning point for the sector.

"This investment transforms our export profile. Instead of sending out raw leaf, we can now export high-grade cut rag and cigarettes, allowing the country to retain more earnings," Malunga said.

He added that the facility will create hundreds of jobs while stimulating activity in supporting industries such as logistics and engineering.

Tobacco remains Zimbabwe's largest single source of foreign currency, contributing more than a quarter of overall forex earnings.