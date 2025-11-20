Rwanda: How Visa Rejections Led Me to a New Beginning in Rwanda

It was 10 a.m. in Libreville, Gabon, when I walked out of the US consulate with puffy eyes and a heavy heart. I had just learned that, once again, I would not be granted the F-1 student visa that I hoped would open the doors to my academic dreams in the United States.

At 21 years of age, freshly graduated from Lycée Jean Hilaire Aubame Eyeghe, with a Baccalauréat Série B Économie in 2017, I believed my path was clear. I wanted to study economics at first, but my passion for football and basketball pushed me toward sports journalism.

I had always loved communication, media, and storytelling. Growing up, I watched TV and observed international media portray Africa through a lens of negativity, a narrative that didn't reflect the Africa I knew. I told myself that one day, I would help change that narrative.

The dream that slipped away

For years, studying in the United States felt like the ultimate opportunity. I admired American universities, their vibrant culture, their academic excellence, and even their holidays. I loved American sports, especially basketball, and music. I was fascinated by African-American history, from Martin Luther King Jr. to John Lewis. I dreamed of becoming part of that world.

I started the application process in early 2018. I worked as a mason assistant on small construction sites, saved part of my scholarship money, and relied on my mother's support. But the financial challenges were huge; US universities cost between $10,000 and $60,000 per year.

I was denied a visa twice, and each time, it felt like my whole world was collapsing. According to a study I read in Inside Higher Ed, between 2018 and 2022 roughly 52% of African students applying for an F-1 visa were refused. The criteria, often financial capacity or proof of intent to return, creates major barriers for thousands of young Africans. I ended up becoming one of those statistics.

Painful turning point

After my second denial in 2019, I cried like a child. It felt like losing a parent. I told myself I had no future anymore. But encouragement came from an unexpected direction. A friend who had recently moved to Rwanda started telling me about the country's stability, its development, its universities, and its growing reputation in Africa.

Until then, Rwanda was just a name I had heard on the news often because of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. Some of my relatives warned me against going to the country, telling me that the people there were dangerous. But my mother believed otherwise. She said, "That is where you are meant to go." With her blessing, I left Libreville and arrived in Kigali in May 2021.

A new country, a new fight

Starting a new life in Kigali was far from easy. When I was about to begin studying, in 2022, at Mount Kigali University, my mother who had sacrificed a lot to support me, lost her job. Suddenly, I couldn't afford to pay for my accommodation. I was at a complete standstill; I couldn't study, I couldn't move. I spent eight months sitting, waiting, praying, but God didn't forget me.

Through faith and perseverance, He placed remarkable people on my way, friends who stood by me during one of the darkest seasons of my life. A huge thank you to Darla Mabicka, Handy Mba, Ruth Mouity, Le Grand Loïc Doufilou, and Papa Joe Francis Mouanda.

In 2023, I resumed my studies in Journalism and Mass Communication at the East African University Rwanda (EAUR), determined to rebuild my life.

Rise after the storm

From that moment on, everything started to change. I gained practical experience by interning at Africa News Agency (ANA). In April 2025, I began hosting programmes such as The 5/7 Show and Le Grand Débat Talk-Show on my university's online radio.

I attended conferences, built a network, and explored the beauty of the country's landscapes, cuisine, and culture. I tasted isombe, a nutritious traditional Rwandan stew made from mashed cassava leaves, mixed with other ingredients like tomatoes, onions, garlic, and peanut butter, and enjoyed the beauty and the fresh cold air of Musanze, a city in Rwanda's Northern Province known for being a major tourism hub.

Above all, I met a loving Rwandan Christian family who embraced me as one of their own.

Dr. Noella Kanyabutembo, a parent whose child I taught French, especially became a true blessing and a constant source of strength. She would always tell me, "Do not worry! You are going to be a blessing for your family,"

Living abroad without your primary support system forces you to grow fast. Seeing my mother's struggle financially while I was far away taught me responsibility. I learned to combine work and studies, and to take care of myself like a man. I spent a year teaching French to support young learners.

Redefining my destiny

Looking back, I realize that the visa rejections were not the end of my life. They were the beginning of something better.

I learned a powerful lesson: The value of a dream is not determined by where you pursue it, but by the effort, faith, and perseverance you put into it.

In December 2025, I will complete my studies. Graduation awaits in 2026. These are the result of resilience, sacrifice, and divine grace.

My story also speaks to the struggles of many African youths who believe, wrongly, that a setback is the end. Detours are not failures. Sometimes, they are the exact path God uses to redirect us to our purpose.

Today, after all I have seen in Rwanda, I firmly believe Africa has the university resources and capacity to educate and empower its own youth. And I am living proof.