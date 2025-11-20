Ethiopia: AfCFTA Boosts Exporters' Competitiveness, Expands Market Access for Grains and Oilseeds - Association

Addis Ababa — The Ethiopian Pulses, Oilseeds and Spices Processors-Exporters Association (EPOSPEA) has emphasized that the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) has helped to boost exporters' competitiveness by expanding market access for grains and oilseeds.

Ethiopia officially launched the implementation of the AfCFTA Agreement on September 2018 EFY by exporting its products to various African countries.

Following this, the country has begun exporting meat, vegetables and fruits, coffee, grains, and oilseeds to Kenya, Somalia, and South Africa through Ethiopian Airlines cargo services and land transport.

Speaking to ENA, Edao Abdi, President of EPOSPEA, emphasized that the free trade area creates a vast market opportunity across Africa, allowing producers, especially those in the pulses and oilseeds subsector, to market their products more effectively.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the president, the agreement will gradually eliminate trade duties and tariffs between African countries, enabling pulses and oilseeds to become more competitive within the continental market.

Dagnachew Assefa, an exporter of pulses and oilseeds, on his part, stated that the agreement will increase both the volume and income of exports by opening new market destinations and strengthening competitiveness.

The implementation of AfCFTA is a game-changer for African trade, said Iyasu Isaac, a representative of the National Sesame Seeds Association of Nigeria.

"The AfCFTA is truly a game-changer. If you look at Ethiopia's policies and export performance, Kenya, one of the destinations for Ethiopian products, is already benefiting significantly," he said.

The representative added, "Kenya is a member of the trade area. If we can fully utilize the existing African market, which is home to 1.4 billion people, there will be ample demand for our products. This will help grow our economies and create job opportunities for many Africans".