Tanzania Receives the Body of Joshua Mollel From Israel

19 November 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Arusha — The body of Joshua Mollel, a young Tanzanian allegedly killed in Israel by HAMAS fighters on October 7, 2023, arrived today, November 19, 2025, at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

The body was received by a delegation from the United Republic of Tanzania, led by the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa, and Ambassador Silima Haji Kombo.

Joshua Mollel's body is scheduled to be laid to rest tomorrow, November 20, 2025, in the Njiro neighborhood, Orkesumet Ward, Simanjiro District, in Manyara Region.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.