Tanzania Receives the Body of Joshua Mollel From Israel

Arusha — The body of Joshua Mollel, a young Tanzanian allegedly killed in Israel by HAMAS fighters on October 7, 2023, arrived today, November 19, 2025, at Kilimanjaro International Airport (KIA).

The body was received by a delegation from the United Republic of Tanzania, led by the Deputy Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Ambassador Said Shaib Mussa, and Ambassador Silima Haji Kombo.

Joshua Mollel's body is scheduled to be laid to rest tomorrow, November 20, 2025, in the Njiro neighborhood, Orkesumet Ward, Simanjiro District, in Manyara Region.