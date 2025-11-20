Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Names New Commanders in Major Defence Forces Shake-Up

19 November 2025
263Chat (Harare)

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has announced significant changes at the helm of the country's military promoting two senior officers and appointing them to lead the top defence institutions.

In a statement released by the Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr Martin Rushwaya, the President elevated Lieutenant General Emmanuel Matatu to the rank of General and appointed him Commander of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces (ZDF) effective 21 November 2025.

General Matatu's appointment follows the retirement of outgoing ZDF Commander General Philip Valerio Sibanda who has led the force for several years and was widely regarded as one of its most experienced figures.

According to the statement, the President made the promotion and appointment "acting in terms of section 216(2) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe as read with sections 7(1) and 8(2) of the Defence Act [Chapter 11:02]."

In a separate appointment, President Mnangagwa also promoted Major General Asher Walter Tapfumaneyi to the rank of Lieutenant General and named him Commander of the Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) with effect from 25 November 2025.

Dr Rushwaya said the ZNA appointment became necessary following the elevation of outgoing army chief Emmanuel Matatu to his new role as head of the entire Defence Forces.

