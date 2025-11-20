Ethiopia, Malaysia Reaffirms Commitment to Further Solidify Cooperation

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Malaysia's Prime Minister Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim have reiterated their commitment to further strengthen and expand cooperation between their two nations.

In a social media post today, Prime Minister Abiy recalled his official visit to Malaysia last year, stating, "Last year, I made an official visit to Malaysia, and one year later, I have the honor of welcoming Honorable Dato' Seri Anwar bin Ibrahim, Prime Minister of the Federation of Malaysia."

He emphasized that this reciprocal visit underscores the deepening partnership between Ethiopia and Malaysia.

The bond between the two countries has been further solidified through the signing of several key documents, including a Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation in Tourism and Health, an Agreement on Air Services, and a collaborative document between the Kuala Lumpur City Council and the Addis Ababa City Administration.

During their bilateral discussions, both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to expanding cooperation in various sectors, paving the way for a more robust relationship moving forward.

In related news , Ethiopia-Malaysia High-level Business Forum held today in conjunction with the official visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia that Ethiopia envision a partnership which moves far beyond traditional trade dynamics with Malaysia.

The forum brought together policymakers, investors and business leaders from both countries to explore opportunities in manufacturing, agro-processing, technology, infrastructure, logistics and more.

The event is expected to catalyze new investment initiatives and deepen the strategic economic cooperation between Ethiopia and Malaysia.