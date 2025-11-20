Namibia: Overcrowding in Schools Remain a Challenge - Steenkamp

Minister of international relations and trade Selma Ashipala-Musavyi has encouraged heads of consulates and their respective countries to support deputy inspector-general of police Anne-Marie Nainda's candidacy for the position of Interpol president, saying she is the most qualified candidate.

Ashipala-Musavyi made these remarks on Tuesday during a meeting with heads of diplomatic missions at the Namibian Police national headquarters in Windhoek.

"Please vote for our candidate and help her become the second woman president of Interpol.

"Your support in this matter is crucial; we need backing that extends beyond the SADC. We require support from your countries," she said.

Nainda is competing for the top post at Interpol against four other candidates, with elections set for 24-27 November in Marrakech, Morocco.

Last month, she was officially endorsed by the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and the Namibian government as the region's candidate for the presidency of Interpol.

Nainda, along with a team of 10 delegates from Namibia led by police inspector general Joseph Shikongo, will travel to Morocco this week for the 93rd Interpol General Assembly, where member countries will elect a new president to lead the global policing organisation.

The minister further said after reviewing the résumés of the other candidates, she was convinced that Nainda is the most suitable candidate.

"I need to emphasise that we are not seeking your support because she is a woman. I went through the resumes of other candidates, and I can confidently say that she is the most qualified candidate among them all," she said.

She also mentioned that what sets Nainda apart is her outstanding leadership and strategic vision, which she exhibits in her current position as deputy inspector-general, where she manages strategic planning, organisational performance, and human resource planning.

Shikongo echoed Ashipala-Musavyi's remarks, highlighting that Nainda represents the values upheld by Interpol.

He added that her extensive service, both in national institutions and in international policing forums, has equipped her to make significant contributions to advancing Interpol's mission.

"Let us be reminded that global security is a shared responsibility. Namibia stands ready, through Nainda, to contribute to shaping a safer and more resilient world," he added.

Several vacancies have opened at Interpol as incumbents finish their terms.

Nainda will vie for the presidency against competitors from Ethiopia, France, and Türkiye. The presidential term lasts four years.

