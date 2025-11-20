Namibia: President Nandi-Ndaitwah Declares Election Day Public Holiday

19 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has officially declared Wednesday, 26 November, a public holiday.

This is to allow eligible Namibians to participate in the regional council and local authority elections, the Presidency says.

The declaration was made under the Public Holidays Act of 1990 and aligns with the polling date set earlier under Proclamation No. 37 of 26 September 2025.

In the announcement issued Wednesday, the Presidency confirmed that the day "will be reserved for voting, ensuring citizens have the opportunity to cast their ballots without work-related barriers."

Since 2014, election days for both presidential, regional council and local authority elections have routinely been declared public holidays.

