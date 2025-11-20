Uganda: Witness Describes Sheikh Muwaya's Blood-Stained Body As Mukulu Trial Enters Day Three

The trial of Jamil Mukulu, alleged leader of the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), and 24 co-accused entered its third day at the International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala on Wednesday. The suspects face charges of terrorism and related offenses.

Court heard testimony from the second prosecution witness, whose identity remains protected for security reasons.

The witness told the court that in December 2014, he registered the death report of Sheikh Abdul Khadir Muwaya Ductoor at the City Mortuary in Mulago.

He described the state in which the deceased was brought in: "The Sheikh was wearing a blood-stained kanzu and neck scarf, with visible holes in the kanzu--signs consistent with a violent attack."

Proceedings were briefly paused for a 10-minute break before resuming, as the court continues to hear testimony intended to link the accused to a series of assassinations attributed to the ADF rebel network.

The trial is expected to continue with further testimony that will provide more details on the attacks and the involvement of Mukulu and his associates.