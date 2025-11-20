Rwanda to Build Jamaica's Digital Justice System in $4.6m Deal

The government has secured a USD 4.6 million (Rwf 6.6 billion) contract to design and deploy Jamaica's Integrated Electronic Case Management System (IECMS), marking one of its most extensive justice digitalisation exports to date.

The agreement, signed between the Rwanda Cooperation Initiative (RCI) and Jamaica's Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, will run for 37 months and includes system design, development, implementation, and long-term maintenance.

ALSO READ: Guinea rolls out e-procurement platform engineered in Rwanda

According to RCI Chief Executive Officer Patricie Uwase, the partnership shows a major leap in South-South and Triangular cooperation, elevating Rwanda's role in global digital governance.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This collaboration represents a significant milestone, not only in digitalising justice systems but also in demonstrating how African-led innovation can address global challenges," she said. "Jamaica and Rwanda are set to jointly pioneer modern, technology-driven justice reforms that could become a benchmark worldwide."

During the signing ceremony in St Andrew, Jamaica's Chief Justice Bryan Sykes described the project as one of the most transformative developments in the country's legal system since Independence.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria tasked to expand digital projects

"It will improve efficiency, reduce wait times for documents and case processing, enhance access to transcripts, and lower litigation costs," he said. "Most importantly, it will make the courts more accessible to the clients we serve."

Sykes highlighted practical benefits for law enforcement officers: "No longer will police have to drive long distances to deliver case files. Once they have an internet connection, they can upload and send them directly from their parish office."

He added that citizens would also be able to interact with courts from anywhere, boosting accessibility and service delivery.

ALSO READ: How Rwanda contributes to South-South cooperation through knowledge sharing

Origins of the Partnership

The cooperation dates back to November 2022, when a Jamaican delegation visited Rwanda on a benchmarking mission supported by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Impressed by Rwanda's digitalised justice ecosystem, Jamaica formally sought technical assistance through RCI.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uwase noted that while this is the first official export of the IECMS, interest from other countries continues to grow. "We conduct needs assessments to ensure readiness and tailor the system to each country's context," she said.

Part of a growing Portfolio of exported solutions

Rwanda's digital systems have already shown impact in several African countries.

ALSO READ: Rwanda's Rwf280bn digital project halfway done - official

In Chad, the deployment of the Integrated Public Financial Management System has accelerated national digital transformation. Its E-Tax and Electronic Billing System have boosted revenue mobilisation by improving tax compliance and reducing fraud.

In Eswatini, Rwanda is supporting the rollout of the Integrated Financial Management System to strengthen public finance governance. Guinea is implementing the Public Procurement Management System to enhance transparency in procurement.

"These initiatives show how South-South cooperation drives transformation," Uwase said, reaffirming Rwanda's commitment to exporting homegrown technological solutions to advance governance across the Global South.

Next Steps for Jamaica's IECMS

The project will begin with a three-month comprehensive needs assessment scheduled for early 2026. This will inform system design, development, integration, and final testing before nationwide deployment.

Seventeen months have been allocated for system implementation, followed by 20 months of technical support and maintenance to ensure long-term sustainability.