Botswana: Untold GBV Reality Against Men

For many years, the fight against gender-based violence (GBV) has primarily focused on women and children as victims, often leaving men and the boy child behind even in advocacy efforts. While women are the most affected by GBV, men and boys are also victims who are overlooked in many aspects.

Boys For Men, a Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) that advocates for positive masculinity, empowerment, boys mentorship and role modeling exists to push the agenda of equality after realizing that the boy child and men have been left out in most advocacy efforts. In an interview, Dr Sukolukhulu Dube the founder of Boys For Men revealed that though the organization receives a number of complaints from men decrying GBV in their homes, the numbers will always be low because he believes men do not have a safe space to report such issues.