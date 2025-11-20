Malawi: Norway Provides Crucial Funds to WFP to Support Families and School Children in Malawi As Lean Season Peaks

Lilongwe — The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a contribution of USD 8.3 million from the Government of Norway to support the food needs of crisis-affected families and primary school children in Malawi. The contribution comes at a crucial moment as the country enters the peak of the lean season - the period between planting and harvesting when food availability is at its lowest and hunger peaks.

The latest analysis from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) warns that almost a quarter of the population - 4 million people - are projected to face crisis levels of hunger (IPC3+) through the next lean season (October 2025 to March 2026). This is an increase from 2.9 million people recorded in IPC3 in the last analysis and comes after a series of dry spells significantly reduced harvests, straining food availability.

"WFP Malawi's mission is to achieve Zero Hunger in the country," said Dr. Hyoung-Joon Lim, WFP Country Director and Representative in Malawi at a ceremony at WFP's warehouse in Lilongwe today. "This support from Norway is vital for food security today and throughout the lean season. It also helps secure the future by ensuring children receive the nutrition they need to learn and thrive. We are proud to work alongside the Government of Malawi and grateful to Norway for this partnership."

The contribution will enable WFP to purchase nearly 6,000 metric tonnes of maize to support over 520,000 crisis-affected people in Mulanje and Phalombe - two of the most food-insecure districts. It will also support the delivery of nutritious home-grown school meals for over 140,000 children in 120 primary schools in Dedza, Kasungu and Salima districts.

"Norway is dedicated to improving food security and nutrition in Malawi," said Norwegian Ambassador Anne Sofie Bjelland. "We are working closely with the Government and WFP to ensure the most vulnerable people receive nutritious food now, while also supporting initiatives that strengthen local food production and resilience to climate change."

"The Government of Malawi sincerely appreciates Norway's generous contribution at this crucial time," said Mr. Wilson Moleni, Commissioner for Disaster Management Affairs, at the ceremony. "This support in the form of maize will complement government's efforts in protecting vulnerable households from food insecurity and ensure that they have access to food during the lean season."

WFP's home-grown school meals programme in Malawi improve the health and learning of children and support local agricultural economies by purchasing food from 6,000 local farmers.

"Education is a cornerstone of Malawi's development," said Mrs. Maureen Maguza-Tembo, Director of School, Health and Nutrition to the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology. "Providing nutritious meals in schools help improve the health and nutritional status of learners, and reduce absenteeism and dropout rates caused by hunger, thereby keeping them in school and improving learning outcomes."

This generous contribution builds on the success of the UN Joint Programme on Girls' Education (JPGE), funded by Norway since 2014, which promotes inclusive education and nutrition in schools.