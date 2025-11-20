South Africa: Western Cape Ready for Wildfire Season - South African News Briefs - November 20, 2025

Western Cape Confirms Readiness for Wildfire Season

Inspections at key facilities have shown that the Western Cape government is ready for the wildfire season, reports EWN. The season runs from November to April, due to dry, hot and windy conditions. These conditions have already resulted in recent fires along the Garden Route, across the Cape Winelands and in the Overberg. Cape Town has recorded at least 632 vegetation fires in a week. The Democratic Alliance's environmental affairs spokesperson, Dave Bryant, said they would continue to conduct oversight visits in the coming weeks but had already seen a proactive approach, with aerial support, trained ground crews, and sophisticated coordination systems in place. He urged residents and visitors to exercise extreme caution, follow fire regulations and support community awareness efforts to help reduce the threat of destructive wildfires.

Cape Town Police Seize R100k Abalone

The Maitland Flying Squad has seized illegal abalone worth about R100,000 during a patrol along the N2 near Macassar, reports EWN. Officers stopped a suspicious vehicle and found more than 200 units of abalone along with an imitation firearm. Police spokesperson Wesley Twigg said an adult male was arrested for possessing the imitation firearm and the illegally harvested abalone.

Western Cape Steps Up With 1,000 GBV Ambassadors

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has said that the province now has 1,000 gender-based violence (GBV) ambassadors, reports EWN. Winde met public safety stakeholders ahead of the 16 Days of No Violence Against Women and Children campaign to strategise on removing what he calls a cancer in society. He described GBV as a "cancer" in society and expressed gratitude for the ambassadors, who are trained to assist those affected by abuse.

