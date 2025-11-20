Kenya Defends Role in Gaza-South Africa Flight Controversy

Nairobi — Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi has denied reports that Kenya is being used as an international human trafficking hub.

This comes after South African President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed that investigations are underway into how a group of 153 Palestinians from Gaza were mysteriously put on a plane that "passed by Nairobi" before flying to South Africa.

According to the Palestinian Embassy in South Africa, the group left Israel's Ramon Airport and travelled to the country via Nairobi "without any prior notice or coordination."

But Mudavadi told the National Assembly that the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority had clear information and proper records of the aircraft. He urged MPs to seek a comprehensive response from the Ministry of Transport.

"The civil aviation of Kenya had proper record, proper sight of that aircraft and I want to reassure that Kenya does not get involved in any human trafficking. I think there are misleading reports that need to be corrected and a proper question focusing on that would enable the relevant ministry to respond specifically to it," Mudavadi said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa ordered a probe into the "mysterious chartered plane" after the group arrived at OR Tambo International Airport but were initially refused entry and were stuck in the plane for more than 10 hours as they "did not have the customary departure stamps in their passports."

Local authorities said most were eventually allowed in after intervention from a local charity and because of the government's "empathy [and] compassion", Ramaphosa said.

The circumstances of their departure from Gaza and travel to South Africa remain unclear.

Israeli military body Cogat, which controls Gaza's crossings, said in a statement: "The residents left the Gaza Strip after Cogat received approval from a third country to receive them." It did not specify the country.

South African authorities told the BBC reported that of the 153 Palestinians, only 23 managed to fly on to other destinations, leaving 130 who were admitted into the country.