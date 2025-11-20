Uganda, Kenya Ramp Up SGR Land Acquisition After Harmonising Standards

Uganda and Kenya have agreed on a series of technical and policy positions to ensure a seamless Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) system connecting the two countries, following a three-day bilateral meeting on "SGR interoperability/technical harmonisation" held from November 12-14, 2025.

The discussions addressed differences between Kenya's Chinese-based SGR standards and Uganda's predominantly European standards, outlining steps to harmonise track design, traction power, signaling, communications, rolling stock, and operations to achieve full interoperability.

During the meeting, Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Works and Transport, Waiswa Bageya, emphasized that harmonization is both a contractual and regional requirement.

"The EPC/T Contract places a binding obligation on the Contractor - Yapi Merkezi - to ensure that the design, systems, and components are fully compatible and interoperable with adjoining networks, particularly Kenya SGR," Bageya said.

He added that aligning Uganda's design with Kenya's SGR is critical to creating an integrated Northern Corridor railway system.

SGR Uganda Project Coordinator Canon Eng. Perez Wamburu acknowledged the differing standards but stressed that they do not prevent seamless integration.

"Differing standards do not preclude seamless interoperability; rather, refining specifications within these standards can achieve the required compatibility between the Ugandan and Kenyan SGR systems," Wamburu said, noting that Uganda has adopted several technical frameworks, including AREMA, European Norms (EN), and UIC standards.

Minister of Works and Transport Gen. Katumba Wamala called for a structured roadmap to conclude technical discussions.

"The agreed positions, as contained in the signed Bilateral Report of this meeting, are binding on the parties and their agents, and they form a solid basis for the design of the Uganda SGR system wherever it interfaces with Kenya," Gen Katumba said in a speech read by State Minister Fred Byamukama.

Kenya's delegation, led by Wendy Maina, Deputy Director of the Rail Transport Directorate, shared updates on the Mombasa-Nairobi-Naivasha SGR and plans for the Naivasha-Kisumu-Malaba sections, including rolling stock, signaling, operational plans, and future electrification.

Kenya also confirmed that land acquisition and compensation for Project Affected Persons (PAPs) have begun for Phase 2B (Naivasha-Kisumu, 262km), while Phase 2A (Nairobi-Naivasha, 120km) is under a commercial contract with China Communications Construction Company (CCCC).

In Uganda, land acquisition for the SGR project entered Mukono on November 17 and is expected to reach Wakiso and Kampala before the end of 2025.

So far, nine out of twelve corridor districts have completed compensation for affected residents.

Preparations include financial literacy training, disclosure of compensation values, and full payments to PAPs.

The EPC/T contract for the Malaba-Kampala SGR, signed with Yapi Merkezi in October 2024, is set to commence fully in early 2026.

Under a Limited Notice to Proceed arrangement, the contractor is already conducting preliminary and detailed designs while establishing a sleeper factory and construction camp.

Uganda and Kenya also agreed to continue sharing design and operational insights. The Ugandan technical team, including the contractor and consultant, will undertake an on-site experiential visit to Kenya's SGR system by December 2025.