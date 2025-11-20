South Africa: Mbalula Says Gigaba Must Step Down After Corruption Charges

Former minister Malusi Gigaba appeared in court on charges linked to dodgy R54-billion locomotive deals at Transnet.

Gigaba is expected to step aside from all ANC and government roles under the party's anti-corruption rules.

Former Public Enterprises Minister Malusi Gigaba is under pressure to step down from all his positions in the ANC and the government.

This comes after Gigaba was charged with corruption linked to Transnet's R54-billion locomotive tender scandal. ANC secretary Fikile Mbalula said he expects Gigaba to step aside voluntarily in line with the party's anti-corruption policy.

"From the ANC side, if Malusi is charged with corruption, he will have to step aside," said Mbalula. "He will do that voluntarily and there will be a statement to that effect."

Gigaba appeared in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court on Tuesday and became the fifth accused in the case. He joins co-accused Brian Molefe, Siyabonga Gama, Anoj Singh and Thamsanqa Jiyane, who were arrested earlier this year and released on bail.

The state alleges that Gigaba received cash kickbacks from the Gupta family in exchange for helping them win tenders. The charges stem from three tenders awarded between 2010 and 2014 which prosecutors say broke procurement rules and caused major losses for Transnet.

The ANC's step-aside rule was adopted at its last national conference. It requires members charged with serious crimes to leave their positions until their cases are finalised.

The rule has already forced out several top leaders. Zandile Gumede, the former mayor of eThekwini, stepped down after being charged with more than 2,000 counts of fraud and corruption.

The biggest political casualty so far is former secretary general Ace Magashule, who faces 70 charges related to a dodgy asbestos contract worth R250-million.

Critics of the step aside rule have accused President Cyril Ramaphosa's executive of using it to target supporters of former president Jacob Zuma. Gigaba is a well known Zuma loyalist who was appointed finance minister by Zuma.

Gigaba's case has been postponed to 30 January 2026.