South Africa: Law Enforcement Urged to Deliver a Safe G20 Leaders' Summit

Justice and Constitutional Development Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi has called on law enforcement to ensure that the G20 Leaders' Summit is held safely and without incident.

The Minister was speaking to law enforcement officials at the G20 National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (NATJOINTS) state of readiness Law Enforcement Parade held at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

"The continent depends on us, South Africa, to showcase our capability, our commitment and what we can achieve as Africans. That responsibility now lies in your hands as law enforcement agencies, as we head into the weekend.

"We must ensure a successful and incident-free event over the coming days as Heads of State arrive," she said on Wednesday.

The Minister reflected on the more than 120 meetings held across the country during South Africa's Presidency of the G20 - noting that those events were held safely.

"These events were held across the country, and the analysis and reports we received confirm that all engagements, working rooms and meetings proceeded without incident. This is because of your hard work and dedication, and we thank you for ensuring that South Africa remains a place our guests can trust.

"Heads of State are comfortable to come here because their ministers and delegates who have already been in the country have reported positively on how we have managed the process.

"South Africa is hosting a major event this weekend. Many delegates have already arrived this week, and this will be one of the most significant moments in our history - the first G20 Summit on the African continent," she reflected.

South Africans are urged to work and cooperate with law enforcement with the "temporary inconvenience over the next two days... a small sacrifice for us to demonstrate unity and commitment to our country".

"Where roads are closed, let us not force our way through. Let us understand that these measures are in the best interest of our country and our people. This event is important - it contributes to our economy and strengthens the standing of our nation.

"With that, I want to wish all law enforcement agencies the very best. We know you will do us proud, because you have consistently demonstrated your capability. [We] rely on you to distinguish between right and wrong and to act strictly within the laws and the Constitution of our country.

"We look forward to a successful event. We know it will be successful because we depend on you, and we thank you for your work so far," Kubayi concluded.

At a media briefing on Monday, the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Ronald Lamola, said 130 of the 133 official G20 meetings have already taken place, with the Sherpa Meeting, Social Summit, and Leaders' Summit poised to conclude what he called a "transformative journey" for South Africa and its partners.