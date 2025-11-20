South Africa: Trump's G20 Boycott Could Propel Ramaphosa and Lamola Into Leadership Spotlight

19 November 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Stephen Grootes

While the G20 summit is primarily about our relationship with the world, it is entirely possible that there could be consequences for our domestic politics. It could be a golden opportunity for President Cyril Ramaphosa to remind his critics about his stature on the international stage. It could also allow International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola to kick-start an ANC leadership campaign, if he has leadership ambitions.

For the moment many of the questions put to our senior leaders about the G20 are centred around the country, and the person, who won't be here.

US President Donald Trump has said no one from his administration will attend, meaning there is no one for our government to formally hand over the G20 Presidency to.

While it seems Trump will host some kind of G20 gathering next year, his attitude to virtually all multilateral institutions suggests he will use his presidency to weaken it.

Certainly, as Trump has made a political statement by refusing to come to our G20, Ramaphosa may feel no need to attend Trump's G20.

While our government has been diplomatic about Trump's boycott, International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has started to up the ante slightly.

On Tuesday,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

