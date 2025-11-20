South Africa: President Ramaphosa Pledges Deeper Engagement With Media Sector As He Receives M20 Johannesburg Declaration

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pledged to open direct discussions with the media sector to address concerns around journalist safety, media sustainability and the impact of new technologies, as he formally received the Media20 (M20) Johannesburg Declaration on Tuesday.

Speaking at the handover ceremony at Wanderers Country Club, President Ramaphosa said he strongly supported the issues raised by the media representatives, including the urgent need to protect journalists in conflict zones.

"I support all these things that you're focusing on, the safety of journalists is absolutely important. It's been a horror for us to watch how journalists are targeted in war zones, particularly in Gaza. It has troubled us," the President said.

The President also welcomed the Declaration's emphasis on women in media, gender-based violence, children's rights, artificial intelligence and market practices affecting media viability.

"We know that your sector is really facing challenges of sustainability, of survival, and that is the type of discussion that we would like to talk to you about," he said.

President Ramaphosa committed to creating more opportunities for constructive dialogue.

"I am willing and my office will make it possible that we sit down and have a proper discussion. And of course, you can shoot as many questions as you want on any issue, but we should also have a real constructive engagement on how we continue to create a conducive environment for you as the media continue operating," he said.

He further praised the country's constitutional protections for media freedom.

"You did not talk about our wonderful constitution, but you touched on it saying that we've got media freedom in South Africa, and we are, like number one," he said.

The M20 Johannesburg Declaration is a document produced through extensive consultations led by Media Monitoring Africa and the South African National Editors' Forum (SANEF).

The M20 Summit, held ahead of the G20 Leaders' Summit, brought together editorial leaders from more than 30 countries. The Declaration has been endorsed by over 70 local and international organisations, reflecting a strong global consensus on strengthening media freedom, protecting journalistic integrity, and combating disinformation.

This Declaration represents the consolidated views, commitments, and recommendations regarding the critical role of the media in strengthening democracy, accountability, and the socio-economic development of the nation, reflecting the high-level global and national consensus reached here in South Africa.

The document reflects the media sector's dedication to upholding the highest standards of journalism and addresses key challenges, including disinformation, media sustainability, and the protection of journalistic integrity in the digital age. - SAnews.gov.za