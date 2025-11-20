Tanzania: TZ to Benefit From Global Climate Change Funding

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA is among the countries expected to benefit from up to 20 million US dollars for implementing projects aimed at addressing the impacts of climate change through the Loss and Damage Fund.

This was recently revealed by the Presidential Advisor on Environment and Chairperson of the African Group of Negotiators (AGN) on Climate Change, Dr Richard Muyungi, during a meeting with Tanzanians attending the 30th UN Climate Change Conference (COP 30) in Belém, Brazil.

Dr Muyungi noted that for the coming year, 250 million US dollars have already been allocated globally to finance such projects, with Tanzania listed among the beneficiary countries.

"I want to emphasise that this is not a loan but a grant. We still have follow-ups to make, but as a country we have been given priority. This means we can even secure two major projects with significant benefits. I am requesting the Vice-President's Office to appoint a focal person for the Loss and Damage Fund," he said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

He further revealed that in 2025, Tanzania has been selected to host the Santiago Network Centre, which will coordinate technical assistance for countries facing loss and damage caused by climate change.

Dr Muyungi also urged Tanzanians from government and private sectors who attended the conference estimated at around 60,000 participants to stand united as a country and build networks that will help Tanzania tap into opportunities available at COP 30.

ALSO READ: Tanzania tells COP30 Summit how fast it responds to climate change

"As we can see here at COP 30, there are many pavilions with huge participation. I urge all of us to network widely. We have a strong negotiation team, let us follow up on opportunities from banks, Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and governments so that we leave this place with tangible gains," he emphasised.

He also reminded participants of their responsibility to promote Tanzania's Development Vision 2025, showcasing what the government has accomplished to attract more opportunities for sustainable development.

On his side, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Environment) in the Vice-President's Office, Prof Peter Msoffe said the Office is committed to ensuring every opportunity that arises is pursued and utilised.

Prof Msoffe encouraged Tanzanians to keep seeking opportunities and consult experts whenever necessary.

"As the Chairman Dr Muyungi has said, let's look for opportunities. If it involves banks, engage the relevant financial institutions. And if it relates to carbon trading, do not hesitate to involve the Vice-President's Office," he said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania International Organisations Climate By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Amina Khamis Shaaban called for close collaboration among all stakeholders who encounter opportunities, emphasising that the ultimate goal is to advance national development.

She added that the Ministry is ready to meet with stakeholders involved in well-prepared and approved projects, stressing that all these efforts aim to ensure the country continues to benefit.