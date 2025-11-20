Tanzania: Youths Urged to Embrace Vocational Education for Jobs

Dodoma — YOUNG Tanzanians have been urged to fully embrace Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) as a direct pathway to skills development, employment and self-reliance, as the government intensifies efforts to modernise the country's workforce and dispel long-held misconceptions about vocational training.

Speaking in Dodoma on Tuesday during a high-level workshop on the rollout of new national TVET standards and guidelines, Chairperson of the NACTVET Governing Council, Ms Bernadetta Ndunguru, said the era of viewing TVET as a refuge for academic failures is long gone, stressing that the system now stands at the heart of Tanzania's economic transformation.

"TVET is no longer a second option. It is the option that equips young people with practical skills, employability and the ability to create their own jobs immediately after graduation," she said.

Ms Ndunguru said the gathering brought together key institutions--including technical colleges, vocational training centres, Folk Development Colleges, technical-track secondary schools and officials from the Ministry of Education and Vocational Training--as part of efforts to ensure accurate, timely and nationwide implementation of the new TVET framework.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

She said President Samia Suluhu Hassan is determined to see Tanzanian youths equipped with relevant skills that enable them to thrive in the job market and contribute to national development, underscoring NACTVET's central mandate in achieving that vision.

"Our task is to build confidence among young people and the public. When a student chooses the TVET pathway, they must know they are choosing a future of opportunity, not a dead end. Once they graduate, they should not roam the streets without direction," she stressed.

Ms Ndunguru said NACTVET will continue improving training environments through effective standards, guidelines and regulatory systems designed to enhance the quality of technical and vocational education nationwide.

"If we do not take this mandate seriously, we risk falling short of national development goals. Strong standards and well-structured training are the foundation of a modern, skilled workforce," she added.

She urged all institutions to thoroughly study and implement the newly issued guidelines, noting that quality in TVET requires discipline, planning and a deliberate commitment to excellence.

She further encouraged institutions to apply the new standards as tools for improving teaching, learning and institutional management, ensuring graduates can meaningfully contribute to the country's socio-economic development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Tanzania Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ms Ndunguru invited stakeholders to maintain dialogue with the Council by offering constructive feedback throughout the implementation process.

"Your input will help us ensure these standards remain modern, practical and aligned with market needs," she said.

For her part, NACTVET Executive Secretary Dr Mwajuma Lingwanda said the transformation from the National Council for Technical Education (NACTE) to NACTVET has significantly strengthened the country's technical and vocational education system.

She noted that rapid global advances in technology, digital transformation, industrial development and innovation demand a TVET model that evolves quickly and responds to labour market needs.

"With the rise of the digital economy, increased use of ICT in teaching and emerging innovation-driven sectors, Tanzania needs a flexible and forward-looking TVET model," Dr Lingwanda said.

She revealed that in 2024/2025 the Council completed a comprehensive review and update of national TVET quality standards and related guidelines, all of which have been approved and are ready for implementation.