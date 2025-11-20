Namibia: Education Minister Steenkamp Targets Overcrowding As New Classrooms Roll Out Across Ohangwena

Minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture Sanet Steenkamp on Wednesday said overcrowding in schools across Namibia remains a persistent challenge.

She made the remarks during the inauguration and official handover of 20 classrooms and 20 storerooms at Shakela Shimbwa Primary School at Epembe in the Ohangwena region.

The N$8-million project, implemented by the Directorate of Education, also delivered new classrooms to Mateus Nakatumbe Primary School, Ohamalila Primary School, Festus Ikanda Primary School and Ohamamaala Primary School.

Steenkamp said the investment forms part of a broader national effort to expand education infrastructure and tackle overcrowding.

"This project in the Ohangwena region is part of a deliberate and strategic national effort to expand education infrastructure, eliminate overcrowding and ensure that every pupil can learn in a dignified and supportive environment," she said.

She added that earlier this month, she presented a detailed national report on the government's decongestion plan to the prime minister.

"Following a nationwide assessment, we identified all schools with enrolment exceeding 1 000 pupils and developed a five-year strategy to address this.

"Priority is being given to schools with enrolment above 1 700 pupils. As a result, during the 2025/26 financial year, the government will construct schools in the Kavango East, Khomas, Erongo, Otjozondjupa and Zambezi regions to the tune of N$198 million," she said.

Steenkamp also spoke on the decentralisation of government services to rural areas, saying it will reduce service delivery delays and ease pressures on teachers who often travel long distances on badly damaged roads.

She also highlighted the need for society to recognise the sacrifices teachers in rural areas make.

"Our teachers in rural areas go through a lot, and they should be accorded the respect they deserve. They are humans too, they have problems too, and their mental health can be affected," she stressed.

Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa welcomed the new infrastructure, saying it comes at a crucial time.

She noted that during her familiarisation visits earlier this year, she observed a shortage of classrooms across the region, making the new additions a timely intervention.

