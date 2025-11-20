Tunisia: Health Minister - Most Young Doctors' Demands Met, Dialogue Open Without Blackmail

Tunis, Nov. 19 — Health Minister Mustapha Ferjani affirmed that the ministry has responded to a large number of young doctors' demands and is working on studying the remaining requests within a comprehensive approach that takes into account public financial capacities and the global economic situation.

The Minister was responding to parliamentarians' interventions on Wednesday evening regarding the issue of young doctors during the joint plenary session between the Assembly of People's Representatives and the National Council of Regions and Districts dedicated to discussing the 2026 Ministry of Health budget.

He explained that "the ministry has honored its commitments and responded to most of the young doctors' demands," including a preliminary agreement on salary increases starting in 2026 within negotiations between the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Finance, and the Ministry of Social Affairs.

He emphasised that "the ministry approaches this issue with a spirit of partnership, not empty promises."

The state's position is clear: "rejecting blackmail and disruption of healthcare services, while at the same time committing to improving the situation of young doctors and responding to their legitimate demands within the limits of public financial capabilities," he stressed

Ferjani added that "the ministry's door remains open for dialogue, away from the logic of blackmail," underlining that citizens' health is a red line that cannot be compromised.

He affirmed that reforming the healthcare system can only be achieved through the combined efforts of the state, young doctors, and all healthcare personnel without exception.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the enthusiasm of young doctors and their desire to improve their professional and social conditions, affirming that they represent a key force within hospitals and contribute to the daily success of the healthcare system.

He stated, "The ministry does not consider them an external party but part of the system it seeks to reform," emphasising that the state has not abandoned its responsibilities toward them.

Ferjani noted that reforming the situation of young doctors cannot be achieved in isolation from comprehensive healthcare system reform, based on a vision of collective work within healthcare institutions and avoiding sectoral or factional approaches.

The health minister also addressed the supplementary afternoon shift, stating that it will be implemented according to an integrated approach involving all hospital staff, including doctors, nurses, technicians, pharmacists, administrators, and workers, ensuring coordinated work and improved quality of patient services.

He explained that this system reflects the ministry's vision of strengthening teamwork within healthcare institutions and aims to enhance performance efficiency while prioritising the citizen's interests.

During the discussion of the Ministry of Health's budget, several parliamentarians devoted a significant portion of their interventions to defending young doctors, affirming their support for what they described as legitimate and urgent demands.

They noted that delays by the ministry in implementing previous agreements had harmed doctors' trust in state institutions and contributed to rising tensions within hospital departments.

Hundreds of young doctors held a protest on Wednesday morning in front of the parliament building, coinciding with the start of discussions on the Ministry of Health's 2026 budget, to express their rejection of the government's delays in implementing previous agreements and to demand improved working conditions in public healthcare institutions.