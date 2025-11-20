Uganda: Wakiso Woman MP Race Tightens As Naluyima, Kirabira and Kayesu Vie for Voters

The race for the Wakiso District Woman Member of Parliament has entered a decisive phase, with three strong contenders presenting competing claims to leadership in one of Uganda's fastest-growing districts.

The contest pits incumbent Betty Ethel Naluyima of the National Unity Platform (NUP), against independent aspirant Nnalongo Rose Kirabira, and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) candidate, Beth Kayesu.

At the centre of the growing political interest is Kirabira, a former Presidential Representative in Masindi and later Wakiso. After losing the NRM primaries, she opted to run as an independent, citing dissatisfaction with what she described as shortcomings in the party's internal processes.

Despite her break from the primaries, Kirabira says she remains supportive of the ruling party but insists that her independent path allows her to "serve directly and accountably."

Her campaign has been highly visible across Nansana Municipality, where she has engaged residents on what she calls Wakiso's most urgent challenges: excessive and unfair taxation, the lack of government-constructed markets, and deteriorating health facilities.

She argues that rapid urbanisation has outpaced government services and that the district needs a hands-on representative who can push for immediate interventions and ensure equitable resource allocation.

Kirabira says her experience navigating central government structures gives her an advantage in advocating for Wakiso at the national level. Her message has resonated with sections of the electorate frustrated by stalled projects and worsening service delivery.

However, she faces a determined incumbent. Naluyima, who entered Parliament in the last election under NUP, is defending a record she says demonstrates commitment to community needs and transparency.

Her tenure has given her name recognition and an established network, advantages she hopes will translate into voter loyalty. Her campaign is expected to highlight completed initiatives, her legislative work and her plan for a second term.

The NRM's Kayesu brings the organisational muscle of the ruling party into the race. She is leaning on both the party's district structures and the government's development agenda, arguing that her alignment with NRM gives Wakiso a strategic advantage in securing resources and implementing major projects.

Her message centres on continuity, development and tapping into national programmes to address infrastructure and service delivery gaps.

Across the district, voters repeatedly raise the same concerns: the absence of government-funded markets, burdensome taxation on small-scale traders, and health facilities that remain under-resourced despite the area's growing population.

Wakiso's explosive urban growth continues to strain roads, schools and hospitals, making the MP position especially consequential.

As campaigns intensify, the candidates are expected to dominate radio talk shows, community rallies and town-hall meetings as they attempt to persuade undecided voters. Each will be required to show both a grounded understanding of Wakiso's challenges and a clear, workable plan for addressing them.

With an experienced incumbent, a seasoned former RDC running as an independent, and a ruling-party candidate promising structured development, the race presents voters with sharply different options.

The decision they make will shape the district's development path, the quality of public services and the level of accountability expected from their leaders.

As the election draws nearer, Wakiso's electorate faces a defining moment: choosing a representative able to champion their interests, navigate national systems effectively, and steer the district through the pressures of rapid urbanisation and rising demand for better services.