Uganda: Moses Muhangi Pledges Youth, Sports,Digital Empowerment in Kampala Central MP Bid

Independent Kampala Central MP aspirant and Uganda Boxing Federation (UBF) President Moses Muhangi has outlined a transformative campaign centered on community engagement, sports development, and youth digital empowerment.

Speaking at the Kampala Central Parliamentary Debate hosted by NBS Television, Muhangi emphasized consultative leadership, promising to work closely with constituents to ensure their voices shape policy and development initiatives.

Highlighting his experience in sports administration, Muhangi noted the lack of sports infrastructure in the constituency and advocated for investment in facilities such as boxing gyms and netball courts.

He argued that such initiatives could create jobs and stimulate economic growth, not only for athletes but also for coaches, event managers, and equipment suppliers.

Muhangi also pledged to champion government-supported digital hubs, providing youth with free, reliable internet to access online work opportunities, equipping Kampala's young population for the global digital economy.

Critiquing the quality of current political discourse, he urged voters to focus on policy-driven debates and competent leadership rather than superficial campaign tactics.

Muhangi will face a competitive field including NUP Secretary General David Lewis Rubongoya, NRM's Kampala Minister Minsa Kabanda, PFF's Abdallah Walangalira, DF's Nakuya Aidah, business tycoon Abraham Luzzi, and independent Suzan Kushaba, all vying to unseat outgoing MP Muhammad Nsereko (EPU).

With the 2026 elections approaching, Kampala Central is shaping up to be one of the most closely watched parliamentary contests.