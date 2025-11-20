Uganda Warns of Severe Data Protection Skills Shortage As Digital Transformation Accelerates

Uganda's Personal Data Protection Office (PDPO) has issued a stark warning about a severe skills shortage in data protection, revealing that only 10 percent of individuals handling personal information have specialised training.

The remaining 90 percent are reportedly unprepared to manage sensitive data securely, creating a heightened risk of data breaches and misuse.

Speaking at a national capacity-building workshop on data governance held in Kampala on Wednesday, the National Director of the PDPO, Baker Birikujja, highlighted the urgent need for skilled professionals in data protection.

"In our 2022 survey, we found that over 90 percent of people serving as data protection officers had no specialised training whatsoever. This is alarming because organisations, both public and private, are collecting massive amounts of personal data every single day," Birikujja said.

He stressed that untrained data handlers face significant challenges in managing sensitive information responsibly, increasing the likelihood of breaches, unlawful access, and misuse.

"Whether it is government delivering services, companies analysing customer behaviour, or AI systems processing personal information, the need for trained professionals cannot be overstated," he said.

The workshop, held in partnership with the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance and the African Union (AU), brought together representatives from government, civil society, academia, and the private sector. Its objective is to strengthen skills in data governance, cybersecurity, and personal data protection.

Birikujja emphasized that Uganda's digital transformation is intrinsically linked to building the capacity of those handling citizens' data.

"Uganda cannot talk about digital transformation without building the capacity of the people handling citizens' data," he said.

The initiative aligns with the African Union's Data Policy Framework 2022, which recognises data as a key driver of Africa's economic transformation.

"For Uganda, the framework supports our aspiration under the National Development Plan to increase the size of the economy tenfold, and that growth depends on how well we manage and secure our data," Birikujja said.

Despite these efforts, challenges remain, including unreliable digital infrastructure, high internet costs, and public mistrust in government handling of personal data.

"People must trust the systems that collect their data. Without trust, digital services cannot thrive," Birikujja said.

To tackle these challenges, the PDPO is stepping up enforcement, compliance monitoring, and public awareness campaigns aimed at rebuilding public confidence in digital systems.

The government's five-year digital strategy prioritizes data governance and the development of digital infrastructure.

"We received support from the World Bank to enhance the national data infrastructure, including upgrading the national data centre and ensuring connectivity reaches the last mile," said Patrick Mundua, Assistant Commissioner for E-Services at the Ministry of ICT.

Mundua explained that the upgraded data centres will host critical government systems while ensuring compliance with national laws and international standards.

"These national data centres will support the different applications and systems developed by government, ensuring secure storage, lower data costs, and more reliable services," he said.

The Ugandan government aims to strengthen cybersecurity, improve data quality, foster innovation, and ensure that its digital agenda drives broader national development goals.