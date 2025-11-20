Kenya: Judiciary Holds Special Proceedings in Honour of Seven Departed Judicial Officers

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome today led the Judiciary in an inaugural closing of files court session held in honour of seven judicial officers who passed away over the past two years.

The special proceedings, conducted at the Milimani Law Courts, paid tribute to Hon Timothy Ole Tanchu, Hon Jacqueline Muthoni Ojwang, Hon Monicah Kivuti, Hon Zena Atetwe Rashid Jalenga, Hon Bernard Kipyegon Rugut, Hon Kunyuk John Tito, and Hon Athman Abdulhalim Hussein.

"We have gathered this afternoon in solemn unity to perform one of the Judiciary's most sacred collective duties: to honour, remember, and give dignified closure to the files of seven of our colleagues who departed from us over the last two years," CJ Koome said.

Presiding over a bench that also included Environment and Land Court Presiding Judge Oscar Angote and High Court Judge Anthony Mrima, the Chief Justice said each of the officers served the nation with devotion, humility and integrity. Their passing, she noted, had left a profound void within their families, communities and the Judiciary.

CJ Koome celebrated the late Chief Kadhi Athman Abdulhalim Hussein as a distinguished scholar and jurist whose wisdom, compassion and mastery of Islamic jurisprudence enriched both the legal fraternity and the Muslim community. She said his judgments, marked by clarity and fidelity to fiqh, blended textual precision with deep human understanding.

"Hon Hussein mentored many young scholars and Kadhis, pursuing knowledge with unwavering commitment until his final day," she said.

The Chief Justice remembered Monicah Kivuti as principled, courageous and deeply committed to her oath of office. She was attacked while discharging her duties during a lunch-hour sitting held in a tent, determined to continue hearing cases so that litigants -- many of them vulnerable -- would not be turned away. Her killing, CJ Koome said, was both a personal tragedy and an attack on judicial independence.

The CJ honoured Principal Magistrate Bernard Kipyegon Rugut for his gentleness, diligence and compassion, noting that in his service across Bondo, Ndhiwa, Kericho and Molo he was known for patience, fairness and respect, treating every litigant with dignity.

In her tribute to Principal Kadhi John Tito Kunyuk, the CJ recognised his scholarship and community leadership, including research on Islamic Family Law, the history and jurisprudence of the Kadhis' Courts and the cultural heritage of the Turkana community.

CJ Koome described Timothy Letina Ole Tanchu as warm, humorous and dedicated, with postings in Makadara, Taveta, City Court, Mombasa, Limuru and Kibera that reflected his empathy and steadfast commitment to justice.

She remembered Jacqueline Muthoni Ojwang as a judicial officer who served with kindness, generosity and friendship. From Kibera to Thika and Butere, she was known for humility and wisdom, and for handling cases with firmness anchored in humanity.

The CJ also celebrated Zenah Atetwe Rashid Jalenga for her resilience, courage and unwavering dedication to justice. Her work at the Milimani Commercial Court was marked by fairness, diligence and compassion.

"As we close their files today, we do not close their memory. We affirm their legacies as part of the enduring institutional memory of the Judiciary of Kenya. Their service forms part of the strong foundation upon which we continue to build a more accessible, independent and people-centred justice system," CJ Koome said.

Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Mokaya said the special proceedings symbolised far more than the completion of an administrative process, describing them as "a profound gesture of institutional respect" and an acknowledgement of the officers' meaningful contributions to the administration of justice.

"Extending this honour affirms our commitment to recognising their service, offering comfort to their families and preserving their contributions in our institutional memory," she said.

President of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association, Justice Peter Mulwa, praised the departed officers for their determination, integrity and belief in a just society.

Speaking on behalf of the Judicial Service Commission, Everlyne Olwande paid tribute to their quiet, steady and dutiful service.

"On behalf of the Judicial Service Commission, we honour their service, cherish their memory, and assure their families that their contributions live on in the lives they touched, the people they served and the justice they dispensed," she said.

Families of the departed officers thanked the Judiciary for its support and for honouring their loved ones.