Kenya: Omatatah Demands Answers On Rising Road Crash Fatalities Citing Graft

Nairobi — Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah has asked the Senate Standing Committee on Roads and Transportation to explain the worsening state of road safety on major highways and key roads across the country.

He noted that although road transport is vital to Kenya's economy, the rising number of fatal -- and often preventable -- accidents has escalated into a national emergency.

Raising the matter on the floor of the Senate, Senator Omtatah highlighted that major highways such as the Nairobi-Mombasa, Malaba-Eldoret, and Eldoret-Malaba routes remain poorly lit, lack clear signage, and contain numerous unmarked and dangerous bumps, putting motorists and pedestrians at constant risk.

Pedestrian deaths surge as Kenya records 3,890 road fatalities

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He further expressed concern that unroadworthy vehicles continue to operate freely despite the presence of frequent traffic police checkpoints along these roads.

The Senator also cited worrying reports of corruption within the Traffic Police Service and irregular driver licensing involving some driving schools in collusion with NTSA officials -- issues he said were directly undermining public safety.

Omtatah called on the Government to brief the Senate on urgent measures being implemented by the Ministry of Roads and Transport and the NTSA to curb the rising fatalities.

"The Roads Committee should report to this House the steps the Government is taking to ensure all major highways and roads are properly lit and fitted with clear signage to enhance visibility and safety," he said.

Corruption

He further urged the Committee to investigate ongoing efforts to tackle corruption within the Traffic Police Service and NTSA, and to outline mechanisms used to regulate and audit driving schools to ensure they provide proper training and only competent drivers receive licences.

The concerns come days after the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) called for concerted efforts to reduce road carnage during the festive season.

NTSA Deputy Director and Head of Motor Vehicle Inspection, Eng. Opere Nyaroya, said the Authority is determined to cut road fatalities by at least 50 per cent during the December holidays, in line with the National Road Safety Action Plan 2024-2029.

NTSA recently raised the alarm over a surge in pedestrian deaths, revealing that 1,460 pedestrians have been killed since January, making them the most at-risk group on Kenyan roads.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Data from the Authority shows that 3,890 people died in road crashes between January 1 and October 22, 2025 -- up from 3,805 recorded over the same period in 2024.

The latest figures show increases across several categories, including drivers, pillion passengers, and motorcyclists.

Of the 3,890 fatalities recorded this year, 351 were drivers, 378 were pillion passengers, 57 were pedal cyclists, and 1,000 were motorcyclists.

NTSA Principal Officer for Corporate Communication, Antony Nyongesa, described the rise in deaths as "disheartening," noting that many pedestrians were simply going about their daily routines when struck by reckless motorists.