Africa: Nzimande Advocates for Collective Action in Africa's Vaccine Production

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Professor Blade Nzimande, has emphasised the importance of collective action to strengthen Africa's resilience and capacity to produce life-saving vaccines and medicines.

The Minister was speaking at the Strategic Dialogue on Local Production of Vaccines on Wednesday, an event attended by dignitaries from around the world at Melrose Arch, in Johannesburg.

The dialogue formed part of the strategic partnership between the Biovac Institute (Biovac), the World Health Organisation (WHO), GIZ's Sustainable African Vaccine Manufacturing (SAVax) Programme, and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, under the Team Europe Manufacturing Africa Vaccine Plus Initiative (MAV+).

Government leaders, international partners, regulatory authorities, and industry stakeholders focused on the pressing issue of local production of vaccines in South Africa.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that sustainable health security depends on regional self-sufficiency, innovation, and resilience," said Nzimande.

As a country, the Minister said government recognises that some of the problems facing humanity today can only be solved through collaboration, and particularly the exchange of scientific expertise.

"It is for this reason that we value the collaboration with Gavi and believe that their presence here today underscores our shared commitment to building a resilient, inclusive, and self-sustaining vaccine ecosystem for Africa."

He highlighted the strategic partnership under the Team Europe Initiative, which plays a crucial role in advancing sustainable vaccine manufacturing across the continent.

The Minister also extended his appreciation to the WHO for their leadership in technology transfer, regulatory strengthening, and global coordination, and thanked GIZ for its ongoing technical cooperation.

"Their work strengthens skills, quality systems, and technology development capabilities across our research and manufacturing institutions," Nzimande said, underlining the importance of collaborative innovation.

Delving into the strides South Africa has made, the Minister noted key milestones that would shape the country's vaccine landscape.

"The establishment of Biovac as a public-private partnership has become a cornerstone of our vaccine manufacturing landscape."

Meanwhile, he noted that the mRNA Vaccine Technology Transfer Hub, hosted by the WHO and supported by the European Union, was particularly noteworthy.

"This is building next-generation vaccine Research and Development (R&D) capacity in Africa," he added, stressing the commitment to advancing knowledge and capabilities.

Nzimande also took the time to highlight his attention to the challenges that still lie ahead.

"Local producers face limited market access and uncertain demand, which undermines investment confidence," he said.

He outlined a need for a cohesive approach to regulatory frameworks across the continent and admitted that the existence of fragmented regulatory frameworks increases costs and time to market.

The Minister told the delegates that South Africa is poised to lead a continental charge towards health security and resilience.

The initiatives aimed at building a sustainable vaccine manufacturing ecosystem focus on research, technological innovation, skills development, and effective regulation.

"These initiatives, taken together, are building a foundation for a sustainable vaccine manufacturing ecosystem that spans research, technological innovation, skills development, effective regulation, production, and market access," Nzimande said.