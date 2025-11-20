Malawi: SKC Foundation Supports Bwaila Hospital With K6 Million Items

The Saulos Klaus Chilima (SKC) Foundation on Monday donated assorted items worth K6 million to support the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Bwaila hospital in Lilongwe.

The donation comes as the world commemorates Prematurity Day on 17 November and this year's theme was 'Give preterm babies a strong start for a hopeful future'.

The Day is observed to raise awareness of preterm births including prematurity-related fatalities, challenges and affordable ways to prevent them.

SKC Foundation Trustee, Joshua Valera said they made the donation after receiving a call from the facility on the challenges the NICU is facing.

"As the world commemorates The World Prematurity Day, a day recognised globally as a moment to reflect on, support, and honour premature babies and their families, we are here to stand with you, to appreciate the incredible work done in this unit, and to offer our support in a small but meaningful way."

"Caring for premature and critically ill newborns requires skill, patience, and deep compassion. We commend the doctors, nurses, staff, parents and guardians who work tirelessly every day to give these babies a fighting chance. Your dedication truly saves lives," said Valera.

He added that as a Foundation they are geared to support initiatives that uplift the lives of people and has called upon other stakeholders to assist the government in different sectors.

"We remain committed to supporting initiatives that uphold life, empower families, and honour the legacy of the late Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima," he said.

Some of the items SKC Foundation donated on the day include; cooking oil, soya pieces, soap and moppers.

In her remarks, Senior Nursing and Midwifery Officer at the hospital, Moneko Zoto thanked the Foundation for the timely assistance as the NICU is facing a number of challenges including limited resources.

Zoto explained that as Bwaila Hospital, they register an average of 200 preterm babies per month, thus putting pressure on already limited hospital resources.

"We face limited resources, some women stay here up to two months for their babies to reach the allowed birth weight," said Zoto.

Zoto, however said Bwaila has managed to reduce the neonatal maternity rate from 12 percent in 2023 to seven percent in 2024.

Preterm babies' condition is caused by a number of reasons among other things: infections to the pregnant mothers.

Through its various initiatives and projects, the SKC Foundation seeks to address crucial issues such as education, healthcare, economic empowerment, and social welfare, ensuring that underserved communities have access to opportunities for a better life.