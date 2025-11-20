South Africa: Patients Forced to Pay to Use Staff Toilets At Bongani Hospital

Some patients at Bongani Hospital in Welkom, in the Lejweleputswa district of the Free State, say they pay to use the staff toilets because the toilets meant for the public are broken.

"The Issues of hospital toilets are worrisome because toilet handles are not working. Taps are not working as they should. We are forced to pay health workers to use their own toilets, which have soap, paper and water. We pay R10," says Dibuseng Moeketsi.

Conditions in the men's toilets are reportedly worse. Tshepiso Leoli says they're unusable, due to blocked drainage.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"We are at the hospital here, but its toilets look like a tavern's. This dates back to May 2025, and each time I come to the hospital for my check-up there's a notice on the door barring patients from using the toilets, but we are not given an alternative," he says.

Leoli reported the matter to the office of the CEO, and requested to meet with the head of the hospital. "But the receptionist told me she would give the supervisor of maintenance the report."

The hospital serves over 2000 outpatients a month, and poor maintenance is one of the key points of concern. According to some patients, the problems started as far as 10 years ago.

Mojalefa Nyenye, a TB patient, says the hospital should be a place to get well, but isn't.

"Imagine this kind of toilet, as a TB patient, how am I expected to get well with these kinds of facilities. Our leaders are not serious about their work. How can this be, and someone still has their job?", he questions.

Political contention

The issues at the hospital have become a point of political contention. Free State EFF secretary, Busanku Mosimanga, accuses the ANC of hiring friends who do not know their job.

"The ANC is to be blamed for all the problems our people are experiencing at Bongani hospital. They have employed people with no plumbing skills and experience. How can they fix the blocked pipes?" asks Mosimanga.

"There are a lot of problems in Lejweleputswa district. Just a few days ago, there were reports of no water in a clinic, and the matter is continuing. Today pipes are blocked, and they are not fixed yet, some people are supposed to do the job."

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers Union (Nehawu) has joined the public in lambasting the situation at the hospital. Free State secretary Khauhelo Mnqibisa says the department is failing the public.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health South Africa Water By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We want to call on the MEC of Health in the Free State to fix the problems at the facilities. Water, leaking and blocking toilets are causing public mistrust."

The MEC, Viceroy Mahlatsi, has promised to investigate. "This is not good. I will personally attend to it." - Health-e News