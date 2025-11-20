Zimbabwe: Nakamba Relishing Afcon After Captaining Zimbabwe to First Win in Over a Year

//www.lutontoday.co.uk/topic/luton">Luton midfielder Marvelous Nakamba captained Zimbabwe to their first win in over 12 months as they defeated Qatar 2-1 in a friendly in Doha on Monday night.

The Warriors, who currently sit 129th in the FIFA rankings, went into the contest against their 52nd-placed hosts, having not triumphed in their 11 previous matches, as they suffered three defeats in their World Cup qualifiers to Benin, Rwanda and Lesotho, drawing the other three group stage fixtures against Benin, Nigeria and South Africa as they finished bottom in the table.

Zimbabwe also lost two out of three friendlies to Burkina Faso and Algeria, with a 1-1 draw against Nigeria, as last year, they were beaten by Cameroon and drew with Kenya in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches, meaning their last victory was a 3-1 success over Namibia on October 14, a match in which Nakamba was an unused substitute.

The former Aston Villa midfielder played five games in that time, as having been overlooked for the 3-1 friendly defeat against Algeria on Thursday, returned to the starting line-up against Qatar to win his 32nd cap. The hosts, under recently appointed manager Romanian Marian Marinica, who replaced Michael Nees a few weeks ago, fell behind when Mohamed Gouda scored on just nine minutes.

However, Munashe Garananga equalised midway through the first half, with Belgian Pro League club Mechelen winger Bill Antonio grabbing a winner on 74 minutes to seal a long-awaited triumph. Writing on Instagram, then looking ahead to the Africa Cup of Nations which sees Zimbabwe take on Angola, Egypt and South Africa in Group B, the competition starting on December 21, with the first game against Egypt on Saturday, December 22, Nakamba believes the victory was a huge momentum going into the tournament.

He said: "A BIG THANK YOU to all Zimbabweans who were rallying behind us back from home, all over the world and those in Qatar, Saudi Arabia who came out in numbers to support us during the international friendly matches. Without you, we feel incomplete. Thank you to the ZIFA leadership, led by the Zifa president Nqobile Magwizi for organising such kind of international friendlies matches. Thank you to the Minister of Tourism, Honourable Barbara Rwodzi, who took time to visit the team in camp and to watch us play against Algeria in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, even though we disappointingly lost that match 3-1.

"Lastly, I want to thank the corporate world and all football stakeholders, we dearly need your support in everything we do, kindly chip in, help and support us. The victory against Qatar brings confidence and renewed zeal within the squad, especially with just a few weeks left before the prestigious AFCON tournament. As players, we always play with our hearts out, I believe with your support and if we all pull in one direction, we will get it right. This is the moment we need your support the most. Thank you, Zimbabweans."