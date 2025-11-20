Zimbabwe: Leaked Letter to Zacc Accuses High Court Judge, Top Lawyer Thabani Mpofu of Conflict of Interest

High Court judge Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa and prominent lawyer Advocate Thabani Mpofu have been drawn into controversy after an anonymous whistle-blower accused them of a conflict of interest in a leaked letter seen by NewZimbabwe.com.

The letter, addressed to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) and copied to the Judicial Service Commission, claims the alleged personal and professional links of the two compromise judicial impartiality.

The author, who says they are writing anonymously "for fear of victimisation," alleges that Advocate Mpofu continues to take instructions from Munangati and Associates, a law firm they say still bears the judge's name.

"I write to raise my concern over a serious conflict of interest between the above-mentioned court officials.

"Despite having a brother who works at Munangati and Associates, where I believe the Honourable Judge still has interests as her name still appears at the law firm, Advocate Mpofu takes instructions from the law firm and appears before Justice Munangati in those matters."

The whistle-blower argues that this arrangement is "highly undesirable and grossly unfair to other litigants who will be in the dark about the relationship between the Honourable Judge and Advocate Mpofu."

The letter goes on to list several cases the author believes demonstrate the alleged conflict. Among them is HC 2312/24 - Collin Zondai Makoni vs The State, which the writer says "came [before] Justice Munangati despite the fact that it was from her law firm," involving lawyers Skumbuzo Mpofu and Skyvaine Vongai Tendere. "This matter is pending decision pronouncement," the letter notes.

The whistle-blower also cites Thelma Chimbanga vs L Gono Enterprises (HC 1518/24), which they say was heard by the same judge despite originating from the same law firm, and is still awaiting a set down.

Another flagged case is Blue Star Logistics vs Harare Motorways (HC 8108/24), where "Thabani Mpofu is representing the Applicant," with the author adding: "I believe this anomaly is being overlooked since Thabani Mpofu and Webster Chiikwanha are the best of friends."

The author insists that Justice Munangati Manongwa "should not hear any matters instructed to Advocate Mpofu by Munangati and Associates legal practitioners," urging ZACC to intervene because "these allegations, which are very serious in nature be investigated so as to avoid prejudice to other litigants."

The writer further notes that this is not their first complaint to ZACC: "Kindly note that I once wrote to your good office again on the 24th of June 2024."