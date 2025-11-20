Tanzania: CCM Warns New Ministers - Deliver or Face Action

Dodoma — CHAMA Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) has issued a stern warning to newly sworn-in ministers and deputy ministers, insisting that the party will not hesitate to take action against any government leader, who fails to meet national expectations.

Speaking during a press briefing in Dodoma yesterday, CCM Secretary for Ideology, Publicity and Training, Mr Kenani Kihongosi, said all appointed leaders must understand that their mandate is to serve Tanzanians with integrity, diligence and commitment-not personal interests.

He said President Samia Suluhu Hassan has set a clear and ambitious direction for building a better Tanzania, and the new cabinet must match her pace and deliver tangible results.

"Ministers and deputy ministers who took the oath on Tuesday should know that the President has entrusted them with a big responsibility. She wants results. They must work with competence and dedication and they must not let down the President," he said.

Mr Kihongosi noted that many of the appointees are new faces, which reflects the President's confidence in hard work, discipline and fresh energy. He reminded them that President Samia expects excellence rooted in humanity and service to all Tanzanians.

He also commended the President's address during the inauguration of the 13th Parliament, describing it as a blueprint for national unity and long-term stability to be implemented from the grassroots including neighbourhoods, villages, hamlets, districts, regions and at the national level.

Mr Kihongosi said CCM will intensify its oversight role to ensure the effective implementation of the party's 2025-2030 Election Manifesto, stressing that every pledge made to citizens must be honoured.

"Our responsibility is to supervise the government we formed. We will ensure all campaign promises are fulfilled, and we are building a better Tanzania, one that will be greater tomorrow for the coming generation," he said.

He added that the party will closely monitor the implementation of President Samia's 100-day directives, urging ministries to "start working with speed" to deliver early results.

Mr Kihongosi said CCM has already prepared strong accountability mechanisms covering ministers, deputy ministers, regional and district commissioners, directors and ward-level officials. He stressed that the party will take firm action against leaders who are lazy, negligent, corrupt or undisciplined.

He said the party will introduce performance benchmarks to guide government leaders, insisting that CCM will not tolerate inefficiency at any level.

"Any leader whose efficiency is low will face immediate action, while those who excel will be supported and protected," he said.

Mr Kihongosi also praised President Samia for forming an independent five-member commission to investigate incidents related to the unrest that occurred during and after the General Election, as pledged during her Parliamentary address.

He urged the commission chaired by retired Chief Justice of the High Court of Tanzania, Mohamed Chande Othman to execute its duties with patriotism, integrity and dedication to national interest.

Reaffirming the party's unwavering support for President Samia as she leads national development efforts over the next five years, Mr Kihongosi called on citizens to safeguard the nation's peace, unity and cohesion.

"Tanzania is ours. If we destroy it, we have nowhere else to go," he warned.