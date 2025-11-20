Tanzania: Kabudi Sets Tone - This Ministry Is Backbone of National Unity

Dodoma — IN a moment charged with the energy of a derby-day kickoff, newly appointed Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports Palamagamba Kabudi made a bold and spirited declaration in Dodoma, stressing that the Ministry of Information is a pillar of national unity and cohesion and the lifeblood that fuels Tanzania's social and national development.

Speaking just hours after being sworn in by President Samia Suluhu Hassan at Chamwino State House, Kabudi walked into the Ministry's headquarters with the confidence of a seasoned captain returning to command the ship.

His message was crisp, purposeful and delivered with the authority of a leader ready to elevate one of the country's most influential ministries.

"The President has once again entrusted us with this crucial portfolio," he began.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"Given the breadth of responsibilities within this ministry, she has appointed two Deputy Ministers. That alone shows how vital teamwork, unity and clarity of mission will be. We must operate as one squad, each of us executing our roles with precision and collective commitment."

With the enthusiasm of a true sportsman, Kabudi highlighted the ministry's key responsibility in supporting the Office of the President responsible for Youth Development.

He noted that the sectors under his wing -- information, culture, arts and sports -- are deeply connected to the dreams, ambitions and everyday realities of young people across Tanzania.

Hechallenged ministry officials to draw closer to citizens, understand their c h a l l e n g e s and champion programmes that help young people unlock opportunities in these vibrant sectors that shape national identity, pride and progress.

Deputy Minister Hamis Mwinjuma, alias Mwana FA, echoed the minister's call with characteristic passion.

He emphasised that this is the moment for the ministry to work with renewed energy, ensuring Tanzanians not only enjoy the richness of culture, sports and the arts, but also reap meaningful social and economic benefits from them.

Fellow Deputy Minister Paul Makonda, radiating his trademark dynamism, expressed deep gratitude for being entrusted with leadership in what he described as "a ministry at the heart of the nation's pulse."