Congo-Kinshasa/Tanzania: Azam FC Depart for DRC With Eyes On Continental Glory

Dar es Salaam — AZAM FC jetted out of the country yesterday with the focus, fire and hunger of a team determined to conquer the continent, heading to the Democratic Republic of Congo for their opening CAF Confederation Cup group-stage clash against AS Maniema Union on November 21.

The mood at departure was intense yet confident -- the aura of a club fully aware of the task ahead and unbothered by the noise of doubters along the touchline.

Club Media Officer Hasheem Ibwe detailed the team's itinerary with precision, confirming that the Chamazi giants have travelled with all their key assets, including midfield maestro Feisal Salum and electrifying winger Yahya Zayd.

And for those who spent the week spreading rumours about the duo's fitness, Ibwe had a sharp, emphatic message the verbal equivalent of a last-minute match-winner silencing rival stands.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"To everyone wishing setbacks upon this team, let this be your answer," Ibwe declared.

"Feisal and Zayd are both on the plane, fully fit and ready for battle. We are going to fight for our badge."

Ibwe, however, dismissed any suggestion that Azam hold an advantage simply because head coach Florent Ibenge and forward Japhet Kitambala are returning to familiar territory in DR Congo. Nostalgia, he insisted, has nothing to do with the mission.

"The presence of Coach Ibenge and Kitambala does not guarantee us an easy win," he stressed.

"Our victory will come from preparations, discipline and execution on match day. Nothing will be handed to us."

He emphasised that the duel against AS Maniema Union is pivotal for Azam's continental campaign, noting that a strong away result would inject vital momentum into their upcoming fixtures.

Ibwe also offered insight into the club's evolving football identity under Coach Ibenge and the club's new Europeanborn CEO -- a longterm blueprint aimed at transforming Azam FC into one of Africa's most modern and structured football institutions.

"With Coach Ibenge's experience and the CEO's strategic approach, we are shaping a football philosophy that blends physicality, intelligence and identity," Ibwe explained. "This is not a onematch project; it's the future of Azam FC."

As the Ice-Cream Makers touchdown in DR Congo, their mission is unmistakably clear: they have not travelled as tourists.

They have travelled as contenders -- ready to compete, ready to silence critics and ready to paint another chapter of continental ambition in Azam blue.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Congo-Kinshasa Tanzania Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

After completing their assignment in DRC, Azam FC are scheduled to return to Tanzania on November 22, before heading to Zanzibar for final preparations ahead of their second groupstage clash against Wydad AC on November 28 at the New Amaan Complex