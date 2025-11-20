Namibia: City Police Arrest Suspect After Theft From Vehicle

20 November 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Windhoek City Police has arrested one suspect and recovered stolen items following a theft from a motor vehicle in the city centre on Sunday.

The incident occurred on Werner List Street, where a vehicle belonging to visitors from France was broken into.

According to the the police, who announced the incident on their social media platforms, officers from the bicycle squad responded swiftly after receiving the report. Closed-circuit television surveillance footage assisted the officers in tracking the suspects.

"One suspect was arrested and appeared in court yesterday [on Wednesday]. The second suspect remains at large, and efforts to trace and apprehend him are ongoing," the police say.

All stolen items, including electronic gadgets, were recovered and handed back to the owners.

The police have urged residents and visitors to avoid leaving valuables in their vehicles to reduce incidents of theft.

