Namibia: Oyo Launches Nationwide Campaign to Tackle Digital GBV

Ombetja Yehinga Organisation (Oyo) on Monday launched a community-driven campaign at Okahandja to confront the fast growing threats of digital gender-based violence (GBV) in Namibia.

The campaign, which runs yearly from 25 November to 10 December, is aimed at addressing violence against women and girls.

OYO has rolled out a set of activities across eight towns in the country including Usakos, Karibib, Omaruru, Keetmanshoop, Rehoboth and Windhoek.

The campaign will be a mix of dance, film, exhibitions and community support to address technological facilitated abuse.

Oyo director Philippe Talavera noted the troubling trend Namibians face of online harassment and manipulation, catfishing and the non-consensual sharing of explicit content.

'Violence online is more and more common in Namibia. Even though little data is available, various young people have shared their experiences with us," he said.

Talavera said the organisation will gather more data from the campaigns to understand the situation better.

Themed 'Unite to End Digital Violence on Women and Girls', the campaign will also provide free health and counselling services, including HIV testing, blood-pressure checks, and psychosocial support made available through the Walvis Bay Corridor Group mobile clinic.

"We are starting December with a message of hope and ensuring people know what services are available is paramount," Talavera said, adding that the festive season often sees spikes in alcohol-related violence.

Okahandja deputy mayor Akser Aupindi at the event highlighted the several child-murder cases at the town, emphasising the severity of GBV.

"Ingrid Maasdorp was just five years old, Rosalind Fabianu was six and Beyonce !Kharuxas, 15. GBV is real. It affects us all," he said, describing it as a clarion call to action for the country to confront the crisis.

He added that GBV tears through households, schools and communities.

Founded in 2001, Oyo uses arts to create social awareness about issues such as domestic violence, HIV-AIDS and substance abuse.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.