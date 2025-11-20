Namibia: Fun Activities Over the Next Few Weeks

The tides are really changing. I swear I can feel it in my bones.

A nation is doing well when there's beautiful art to consume and a community to share that with. We've got it all for you this week, so buckle up for one hell of ride. The next few weeks should surely keep you busy.

Today

Tonight there's a Katutura Fashion Week seventh edition teaser event at the Franco Namibian Cultural Centre from 19h00. This intimate prelude will feature renowned local and international designers before the start of their runway showcase on Friday. Entry is N$250.

This Weekend

There is a free prostate screening and haircut this Friday at the Cancer Association of Namibia in Windhoek. Tell your dads, uncles, brothers and all men over 45 to come for a blood test between 09h00 and 16h00.

Come for 'Pizza for Laughs', featuring Fresh from Windhoek North on the decks from 19h30 this Friday at Hilton Windhoek's Kalabar. There will be original music compositions and 10% off all pizzas.

This Saturday is the Clausthaler Finkenstein Trail Run from 07h00. Entry is N$200 for adults and N$50 for children under 12. There is a 4km and 8km route.

'Toddler Play' is taking place this weekend. It's a practical learning session for nannies and caregivers, imparting skills to train children's reflexes, motor skills, cognitive skills and more. It will take place between 08h00 and 14h00 at Gifted Minds in Windhoek at N$990 per person.

Get ready for the third 'Restoration' concert with Nigerian singer, songwriter and worship leader Sinach at Hage Geingob Stadium on Saturday. Standard tickets are N$100, Golden Circle is N$300, individual VIP tickets are N$2 000, and VIP booths that can accommodate up to 25 people with meals and drinks are N$50 000 on Webtickets.

Join Tantric Massage Therapy Namibia's group reiki healing circle this Sunday, 23 November, at The Yoga Shala in Windhoek. Entry is N$440 from 17h30. The theme is 'Spirit Weavers'.

Next Week

On 25 November, Soul Xpress' 'Anatomy of Hunger: Dissecting the Body of Post-Colonial Pain Part 1' will be showcased. It will feature an ensemble poetic performance of Namibian and German poets. The show starts at 17h30 at the College of the Arts (Cota) Theatre School. Part 2, a site walk performance along Robert Mugabe Avenue's historic colonial-era sites, will start at the Cota Theatre School from 17h00 on 29 November. Entry for both is N$80.

The Project Room presents 'Kina, a Kinaesthetic Choreopoem for Otherwise Grandchildren' next Friday and Saturday from 19h00. There will be performances by Justina Andreas, Bupe Chiwala, Tuli Mekondjo, Fellipus Negodhi and Kuzajatu X Maamberua, with Nashilongweshipwe Mushaandja as the curator. Entry is N$100.

Recurring

The National Theatre of Namibia is hosting the 'Stage Actors Training Lab 2025' every Tuesday and Thursday in the Rehearsal Room between 14h00 and 17h00. N$50-per-class tickets are only available via Webtickets.

Watch Francis Nyathi's play 'God of Women', which will air every Tuesday and Friday on One Africa's 'Learn On One' programme from 16h30. It is perfect for Grade 9 pupils and anyone interested in Namibian storytelling.

Drop in on quiz night and flex your cerebral cortex at Piccolo Cafe and Lounge every Tuesday from 18h30. Entry is N$30 per person for groups of maximum six.

On Wednesdays you can also grab two ice cold beers from the tap for the price of one at Vinyls Music and Arts Cafe.

The Speakeasy in Liliencron Street is hosting ladies' night every Wednesday, with 50% off of all cocktails and meal options available.

And the last Wednesday weekly shindig is comedy and poetry night at Sicilia's Restaurant and Lounge from 19h00. Cash prizes of up to N$1 000 are up for grabs for performers. Spots are limited.

- Anne Hambuda is a poet, writer, and social commentator. Follow her online or email her at annehambuda@gmail.com for more.

The Namibian uses AI tools to assist with improved quality, accuracy and efficiency, while maintaining editorial oversight and journalistic integrity.