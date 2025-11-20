Liberia: Micat Loses It After Lina Employees Accuse Management of Neglect

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah lost his temper on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, during a regular press briefing at the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism.

The outburst followed an employee of the Liberia News Agency (LINA) accusing the Ministry of Information's management of neglecting the agency despite its government-allocated budget.

During the briefing, the employee questioned the minister whether LINA, a state-run agency similar to the Liberia Broadcasting System, had a budget and why the funds had not translated into better operational support, including logistics for reporters.

The employee alleged that reporters of the agency often had to buy their own scratch cards and transport themselves to cover government functions, and that logistical resources were inaccessible under the current administration.

In response, Minister Piah angrily dismissed the claims, noting that LINA is not a separate entity from the Ministry of Information. He emphasized that he was only aware of the ministry's budget, which he said covers all departments and agencies under MICAT, but noted he has no knowledge of any budget for LINA.

The minister further criticized the previous administration for creating a separate agency under the ministry and appointing a Director General who allegedly refused to adhere to ministry protocols. "You broke the law by appointing a Director General when LINA was not an independent or autonomous agency. LINA is like any department in the Ministry of Information, and it is meant to follow ministry regulations. Restoring the law is what some of you find difficult to accept," Minister Piah said.

He denied claims that LINA has a budget, stating that "The ministry has a budget that covers everyone within the ministry. I do not know anything called a 'LINA budget.' If you work here and have concerns, follow the proper channels."

When asked why the agency has not been receiving the resources it needs to function, the minister did not give a direct answer. Instead, he pointed to the Weah administration, stating:

"When we came in, the building you operated in was in poor condition, with inadequate chairs and facilities. Look at where you are today. Now you want to receive questions from people during press briefings. This place was rubbish, and I fixed it," he noted.

However, sources within LINA contradicted the minister's statement, confirming that while the agency does have a budget, past and present ministers have often diverted the funds, and the agency "has been used as a minister's eating place."

The sources noted that the Agency's budget is reportedly over USD$350,000 and has been highlighted in the budgets from 2022 to 2025. Still, it has not been disbursed to the agency under the Piah's, forcing staff to use personal resources for operational needs such as transportation and communication.

"We have not received even five cents from the minister. The agency is struggling, and staff are suffering," one source said.

Following the briefing, Minister Piah reportedly called the employee and LINA's management into his office. Attempts to obtain details of the meeting from the agency staff were unsuccessful, as they declined to comment. This publication continues to follow up to ascertain the outcomes of that meeting.

Meanwhile, the Liberia News Agency (LINA) operates directly under the Ministry of Information, Cultural Affairs, and Tourism (MICAT). As the official news arm of the government, its operations, funding, and editorial oversight are closely linked to the ministry.

In practice, this relationship means LINA reports to the Ministry of Information and follows government guidelines on news dissemination. It publishes press releases, speeches, and statements from government officials, including the President and various ministries.

It also acts as a bridge between the government and other media houses, providing verified official information, and supports public communication strategies by informing citizens about government programs and policies.

In short, LINA functions as the government's primary platform for official news and information dissemination.

Despite their functions, this publication has learned that the agency is not receiving funding from the ministry. This has created additional problems, including the agency's website being down for several days and delays in posting recent updates.