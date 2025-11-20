Liberia: Sen. Cyrus Warns of Potential Crisis Triggered By Agents of the Executive

Monrovia — Senator Momo Cyrus, Chairman of Liberia's Senate Committee on National Security, Defense Intelligence, and Veteran Affairs, has issued a strong warning to the Liberian Senate and the nation about a looming and potentially escalating crisis.

He attributes this risk to provocative verbal attacks and public insults directed at lawmakers and prominent stakeholders by agents of the Executive branch.

The warning comes in response to notifications from Bomi County Senator Edwin M. Snowe, who reported ongoing verbal and social media attacks from Executive agents, notably targeting him and other lawmakers.

Sen. Snowe specifically mentioned the Director General of the Liberia Broadcasting Corporation, Eugene Faghon, as a source of these attacks.

Sen. Cyrus supported these claims and called for immediate Senate action, emphasizing that both sides have loyal followers who could exacerbate tensions.

The Lofa Senator highlighted that attacks by Executive agents against senators and stakeholders pose significant security risks.

He explained that such actions fuel national tension, which can have serious security consequences.

He stressed the need for de-escalation, referencing the security principle of "early warning," and warned that growing disenchantment among the populace could lead to a full-blown crisis if unaddressed.

Senator Cyrus cited a recent incident in which, after requesting an investigation into an alleged gambling center at the Liberia Broadcasting Corporation, the Director General, Faghon, publicly insulted him and the Senate on Facebook.

Similarly, Sen. Snowe recounted that Sen. Dillon faced attacks following his advocacy concerning work permits and was falsely accused of being involved in the death of Senator Prince Y. Johnson and harboring biases against certain groups.

To this end, Sen. Cyrus urged his Senate colleagues to address these actions promptly, warning that ignoring such attacks could eventually place all lawmakers under threat.

He stressed that the insults are not coming from ordinary citizens but from Executive offices, which he described as highly concerning, given the influence and the following of these officials' commands.

He concluded by noting that lawmakers are being insulted or disrespected by public officials simply for fulfilling their oversight responsibilities.

He recounted instances where he was verbally attacked for raising concerns about government actions and policies. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah