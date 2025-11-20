Liberia: More Funding for Anti-Graft Institutions Key to Achieving Good Governance

Former Head of LACC Cllr. James N. Verdier is urging the Liberian Government to allocate sufficient funds to Anti-Corruption Institutions, which he says will help minimize corruption in society.

"Corruption erodes public trust, it stifles economic growth, and it undermines the rule of law. Anti-corruption institutions should be our primary defense, but they are often critically underfunded."

Cllr. Verdier spoke yesterday, November 19, 2025, at a local hotel in Maba Point, delivering the keynote address at the opening of the second edition of the Anti-Corruption Financing Policy Dialogue, organized by CENTAL with support from the Swedish International Development Cooperation Agency (SIDA, through the Embassy of Sweden.

The event held under the theme: Financing Anti-Corruption Efforts to promote Transparency, Accountability and Good Governance in Liberia"

According to the organizers, the objective of the event is to increase advocacy for greater budgetary support for Anti-graft institutions in Liberia and to increase information sharing among stakeholders on the successes, challenges, and next steps in the fight against corruption in Liberia.

Under Key Financing Strategies:

Cllr. Verdier said ensuring adequate funding for anti-corruption agencies hinges on a mix of public, multilateral, and philanthropic sources, with most support emanating from the government's budget and international donors. Philanthropic support is usually sparse, specifically targeted, and short-term.

He further stated that the government must commit dedicated budgetary allocations to anti-corruption work, ensuring these institutions have stable, independent funding streams tied to clear performance metrics and measurable results.

The former LACC Boss continues, saying that if the government is serious about reducing corruption, then they must be serious about financing the institutions that fight it.

"This means we must allocate sufficient national budget to the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC), the General Auditing Commission (GAC), Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC), IAA, FIA, etc. We must also ensure financial independence so these bodies can report, investigate, and pursue prosecution without fear or favor, adding we must invest in technology and training to modernize our systems and reduce opportunities for graft," he added.

"We cannot expect these institutions to deliver results if we starve them of the resources they need," he concluded.

In remarks, Cllr. Federick L.M. Gbemie, Director for Operations at the Office of the War and Economic Crimes Court, who proxies for Cllr. Jallah Babu said the theme, "Financing Anti-Corruption Efforts to Promote Transparency, Accountability, and Good Governance," resonates deeply with their mandate.

"Our mandate "to investigate, design, and prescribe the methodology, mechanism, and processes for the establishment of the War and Economic Crimes Court, as well as the national Anti-Corruption Court.

According to him, as the institution tasked with establishing and operationalizing the National Anti-Corruption Court (NACC), we recognize that justice and accountability cannot thrive without sustainable financing.

He told the audience that corruption is not merely a legal infraction; it is a systemic threat to development, peace, and public trust. As such, financing anti-corruption efforts is not just about budgets; it is about political will, institutional resilience, and strategic investment in integrity systems.

He further stated that OWECC-L envisions the NACC as a cornerstone of Liberia's justice architecture, saying we see it as a specialized, well-resourced, and technologically equipped court that can adjudicate corruption cases swiftly and fairly. But this vision demands more than aspiration; it requires financing models that are transparent, inclusive, and innovative.

Today, we look forward to engaging with you on how Liberia can mobilize domestic and international resources to build a robust anti-corruption ecosystem. Together, we can transform accountability from a slogan into a system, he concludes.

The daylong dialogue featured appearances by key stakeholders, including government officials from line ministries, agencies, and commissions, as well as members of the legislature's staff at CENTAL, among others.